Moana 2 is getting set for its Disney+ release with a new spec details update on its streaming page.

Fans were ushered back into the fantastical sea-faring world of Moana at the end of 2024, as Disney released its long-awaited follow-up to the 2016 animated smash.

While the movie did not hit the critical highs of the first film, it managed to become one of the biggest box office hits of 2024, being one of only three 2024 titles to make over $1 billion. Because of this financial success, Moana 2's streaming plan had remained largely unclear, as Disney sought to extract every drop of box office juice it could out of it.

Moana 2's Disney+ Streaming Release Specifications Confirmed

Disney

An update on Moana 2's Disney+ page included new information, such as the film's technical spec details, ahead of its imminent streaming debut.

Eagle-eyed fans spottted the recent change, which included the movie's new Wednesday, March 12 streaming date as well as the various audio, video, and accessibility acoutrements that will come with the movie's arrival on Disney+.

The "Available in the following formats" section that once simply listed HD under it now includes added information like resolution options, sound settings, and the inclusion of closed captioning and audio description:

"3D, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Closed Captioning, and Audio Description."

Disney+

These are the sort of format choices typical of films coming to Disney+ these days, with titles like Deadpool & Wovlerine receiving almost exactly the same update mere days before its streaming debut late last year.

The page also had its "Theatrical Trailer Avaliable Now" branding stripped, instead promoting the movie's upcoming streaming release. It now reads, "Coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 12, 2025."

For comparison, see below for the previous version of the Moana 2 streaming page:

Disney+

This comes in the wake of Disney+ officially confirming Moana 2's streaming release date of Wednesday, March 12, 2025, as a part of its larger March content update.

What Is Next For Moana 2?

Now that Moana 2 is mere days away from coming into port on Disney+ and watching the proverbial sunset on its long-running release plan, the franchise's eyes will almost surely turn to what is next.

Luckily for fans, there has been plenty of news about the future of Moana beyond the 2024 animated sequel.

Most imminently, 2026 will see the movie's live-action remake released in theaters. That film wrapped filming back in November and is now in post-production with a trailer likely for later this year (read more about the live-action Moana remake here).

Beyond that, though, nothing official has been announced for the future of the Moana brand, but one can assume Disney is not done with its animated ocean-faring franchise.

Both Moana and Moana 2 have proven to be financial juggernauts for the House of Mouse, earning over $1.7 billion at the global box office combined. That is a number a business like Disney does not simply walk away from.

Like many of its other biggest hit properties, Moana will almost certainly get the sequel treatment yet again to capitalize on the continued passion surrounding the series.

Speaking on the idea of doing another Moana movie beyond the 2024 sequel, one of Moana 2's co-directors, Jason Hand, teased that he would personally "love to see Moana's story continue:"

"You know we cannot predict the future, we're so proud of the movie we just made. Obviously, we'd love to see Moana's story continue because she's an amazing character and I love to see what she does on screen."

Star Auli'i Cravalho followed this up by telling BBC Newsround that she "[does not] know anything," before offering a cryptic wink to fans on camera.

While the Moana team may be playing coy publicly, it certainly seems like they are feeling good about a potential Moana 3's chances. It is just a matter of waiting for Disney to make the announcement.

Moana 2 sets its sails for streaming soon, coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 12.