Ranking the 4 Best MCU Phase 6 Projects So Far

While the MCU's Phase 6 is Marvel Studios' smallest slate in years, it already has several new releases that rank high amongst many fans' favorite entries. Having started in mid-2025, this year will add plenty of new material to Phase 6, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios released four projects (three Disney+ shows and one movie) as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. While all of them have earned excellent ratings from critics and fans over the last few months, ranking them is a tough challenge, especially considering the quality each has brought to the table.

Ranking Every MCU Phase 6 Release So Far

4. Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies was the MCU's second Disney+ release of Phase 6, delivering a TV-MA-rated spin-off from the Season 1 zombie-centric episode of What If...?. Starring Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, Hailee Steinfeld, and countless other MCU regulars, the show pits the still living Avengers against a zombie invasion, eventually showing them fighting two of the most powerful characters in MCU history: zombie Scarlet Witch and Infinity Hulk.

While this series surely brought some thrilling plotlines, action, and drama, its place in an alternate timeline keeps it far from the main action in the core MCU story. There are also questions about whether the show could move into a second season, putting its long-term viability in question, even though ideas for a potential story are already flowing.

Zombies has plenty going for it in terms of production quality and exciting plot details, including the sheer power shown by the Scarlet Witch and the Hulk. However, its contained nature and shorter runtime hold it back from ranking higher.

3. Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Animation

Eyes of Wakanda unveiled a thrilling, fresh new look at the fictional African nation's legacy in an alternate-timeline setting. Across four 30-minute episodes, the show explored different points in Wakanda's history, detailing the elite spies' quest to reclaim vibranium artifacts stolen from them over the centuries.

Visually, Eyes of Wakanda offered spectacle unlike anything MCU fans had ever seen, spotlighting Wakanda's warriors and showing how dangerous and powerful they could be. The show even gave fans a new version of the Iron Fist.

Unfortunately, as was the case with Zombies, its short runtime (two hours) only allowed for a brief peek into what this world offered, and each episode's 30-minute runtime limited its potential. Mostly void of technical issues and uninteresting story beats, fans were simply hoping for more of what Eyes of Wakanda delivered, although there are no signs pointing to a Season 2 renewal yet.

2. Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios kicked off its 2026 slate with Wonder Man, an eight-episode Spotlight series detailing Simon Williams's journey through Hollywood as a secret superhero. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, and Byron Bowers, this show pits Simon alongside Trevor Slattery in a quest to be cast in an in-universe Wonder Man movie remake while the Department of Damage Control (DODC) chases Simon and makes him out to be a threat.

Wonder Man earned rave reviews from critics and fans for being one of the most unique MCU projects ever, acting more as a character study on Simon Williams than an action series centered on a superhero. Focusing on Simon's relationship with Trevor, the show offered a meaningful look at one of the franchise's most intriguing character duos.

Wonder Man had little to complain about, concluding on a high note with Simon and Trevor on the run from the DODC. Their future in the MCU is still unknown, but after this series, anticipation is building to see how Simon's story will continue in later MCU projects.

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicked off the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, this film shows off an alternate-universe take on the team, who are tasked with stopping Galactus and the Silver Surfer from devouring their planet (Earth-828).

Avoiding the classic origin story, The Fantastic Four delivered an epic period piece set in the 1960s, bringing the most notable character traits of these heroes from the comics to life. Combine that with the best depiction yet of Galactus and a story not bogged down by showing the team getting their powers, and Marvel brought one of the more interesting solo movies in recent memory to life.

The Fantastic Four are set to play key roles in the next two Avengers movies, finally moving into Earth-616 and interacting with countless heroes from other universes. While their solo movie closed a definitive chapter of their story, they will be major players across the MCU over the next few years.