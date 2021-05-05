Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

MCU Rumor Suggests 5 More Marvel Studios Productions Underway

By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

One way for fans to determine projects in development at Marvel Studios is to look at what production companies have been established. Two companies specifically, Solve Everything Productions and Grass-Fed Productions, have been confirmed to belong to Marvel Studios from scooper Charles Murphy.

Some are more obvious than others, such as Solve Everything Productions connecting to Fantastic Four, a philosophy followed by Reed Richards. However, keep in mind that these are different from working titles, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being called “Summer Break” behind the scenes.

Regardless, both are meant to hide the true nature of projects, especially when filming in public

Now, fans have more to work with as more potential production companies affiliated with Marvel Studios have been revealed.

MORE MYSTERY PRODUCTION COMPANIES FOR MARVEL

Marvel Studios Avengers Endgame
Marvel

The Ronin found more production companies potentially connected to Marvel Studios but could not definitively confirm their affiliation. The companies are titled as the following:

BAD EGG PRODUCTIONS LLC

ON YOUR MARK PRODUCTIONS LLC

BATTLE ANYONE PRODUCTIONS LLC

ACID POP PRODUCTIONS LLC

NATURAL HISTORY PRODUCTIONS LLC

MYSTERY PROJECTS GALORE AT MARVEL STUDIOS

Several other production companies have already been established, as reported by Murphy's Multiverse, which are listed as the following:

BLUEBERRY WAFFLES PRODUCTIONS LLC

FREQUENT PRODUCTIONS LLC

GRASS-FED PRODUCTIONS LLC

LOG JAM PRODUCTIONS LLC

SOLVE EVERYTHING PRODUCTIONS LLC

STANDOFFISH PRODUCTIONS LLC

CHANGEUP PRODUCTIONS LLC

So, at least one of these new production companies could connect to Marvel Studios, but none of them are as immediately obvious as “Solve Everything” productions. Fans could guess all day but likely get nowhere fast, but some could allude to what they might be about thematically.

“Bad Egg” could be about an undesirable character, maybe even the Merc with a Mouth himself, whose film just got new writers. But, on the other hand, “On Your Mark” might be about a speedster character or someone who likes to race, like Ghost Rider.

Whatever these projects might end up being, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman's surprise “about how few of the upcoming Marvel movies” have been announced should be in the back of fan's minds.

