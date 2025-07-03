Pixar Boss Comments on Making the Studio's First Live-Action Movie

Pixar may be known for its groundbreaking animation, but could a live-action project be in the studio's future? In a recent interview, Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter addressed the idea again, admitting the company hasn't fully ruled out the possibility. While Pixar has built its legacy on animated classics like Toy Story and Inside Out, Morris left the door open with a simple answer.

Pixar may one day take a surprising leap into live action, at least, according to CCO Pete Docter. While speaking on Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out podcast, Docter was asked whether the beloved animation studio would ever follow in Disney's footsteps and create a live-action reimagining.

After initially saying "probably not," he reconsidered, ultimately leaving the door open, "Who knows:"

"Hmm... probably not. Well, who knows. Who knows."

Pixar

After answering, Docter jokingly admitted he was feeling the pressure of the interview in a way that only a seasoned animator could describe. He noted, "That's why I'm in animation," because of the time given for decision-making.

"The thing– See, I'm super nervous to be on this podcast because I'm worried that you're gonna ask me a lightning round of questions and it's gonna go down... What happens under pressure is that I get dumber, and my wife gets smarter, and that's why it's just not fair. But, you know, that's why I'm in animation 'cause I can be under pressure, and be like, 'Let's think about this tomorrow.'"

In the past, Docter has made it clear that he has little interest in pursuing live-action remakes of Pixar films. Speaking to Time in June 2024, Docter firmly dismissed the idea, "No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me." He emphasized that Pixar's strength lies in creating original stories tailored to the unique possibilities of animation, noting that many of the studio's most iconic visuals wouldn't translate convincingly to live action. "The worlds that we've built just don’t translate very easily."

So, a year later, Docter has lightened up slightly on his stance on Pixar live-action remakes, potentially meaning discussions have been happening behind the scenes. Despite the executive and filmmaker's emphasis on original storytelling, the new Pixar film Elio earned just $20.8 million opening weekend domestically. That's over $130 million less than Inside Out 2 one year prior.

Sequels sell, and so do many live-action remakes at Disney. Lilo & Stitch is not only on track to cross $1 billion at the global box office, but a sequel has already been announced, showcasing the continual investment by Disney in this reimagined storytelling on the big screen.

What Pixar Films Could be Remade?

Pixar

Following the first-ever DreamWorks live action remake, How to Train Your Dragon, and its commercial success, Pixar's jump to animation may be inevitable.

If Pixar ever decides to remake a movie in live action, The Incredibles seems like the most natural fit. With its human cast, superhero storyline, and retro aesthetic, the movie already feels like it could exist in the same world as Marvel's The Fantastic Four. One of the biggest factors is that it wouldn't require photorealistic talking animals or rely on a fully CGI character, but the casting would be critical.

Another strong contender is Brave, which features a princess, folklore, and epic scenery that align well with Disney's existing live-action fantasy remakes. Ratatouille, while beloved, might struggle with audience comfort levels, after all, a photorealistic rat in a kitchen may not inspire the same warmth as an animated one.

Meanwhile, Toy Story is the studio's biggest franchise, but a live-action version would rely so heavily on CGI that it might feel like a higher-resolution remake rather than something new. The Toy Story franchise is the most exposed in Pixar history, with a fifth film being released on June 19, 2026, over 30 years after the original.

Ultimately, if Pixar and Disney want to play it safe and still generate major box office interest, The Incredibles checks the most boxes. In the meantime, Incredibles 3 is in the works, with director Peter Sohn taking the reins.