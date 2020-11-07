Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: New Evidence Connects Production To MCU Project

Fantastic Four Comic, Marvel Studios Logo
By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

In August, Charles Murphy of Murhpy's Multiverse found that Disney registered two new production companies, Solve Everything Productions and Grass-Fed Productions. At the time, Murphy couldn't confirm whether or not these were related to any Marvel Studios production, but based upon their names; Murphy narrowed the possibilities down to Fantastic FourBlade, and even Spider-Woman.

Charles Murphy believes that Solve Everything Productions was connected to Fantastic Four, since it was the name of the first story-arc of Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four run. As for Grass-Fed Productions, while not as direct or obvious, this production name could be in reference to how vampires treated humans as livestock in the Blade movies or one of Jessica Drew's origins of being raised by an evolved cow named Bova.

Charles Murphy was able to confirm later that Grass-Fed Productions was a Marvel Studios production. He did not find similar evidence proving the same for Solve Everything Productions—until now.

NEWS

In a new report, Charles Murphy says that he has found new evidence that Solve Everything Productions is indeed a Marvel Studios production like Grass-Fed Productions.

While it still isn't confirmed if it is for a Fantastic Four movie, the production name itself is still a rather blunt reference to the property regardless. Charles Murphy speculated that this Fantastic Four movie could be added to the 2023 slate with a creative team hired by sometime next year.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Disney has already begun to separate the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Fox's Marvel movies on Disney+ by categorizing them under the label of Marvel Legacy, likely in preparation for Marvel Studios' own adaptation of the characters. In fact, the introduction of Kang the Conqueror to the MCU could be the first step to integrating Marvel's First Family too. Not only is Kang a potential descendent of Reed Richards in the comics, but he is one of their most frequent foes.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Charles Murphy's proposed timetable makes sense. Production for Spider-Man 3 has already startedDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start filming before the end of November, and Thor: Love and Thunder rolls cameras in January. Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still planned to begin production in early 2021, alongside Ant-Man 3.

That would leave Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 as the last two officially announced movies with release dates. Since those two were announced to release in 2022, it wouldn't be a surprise if 2023 will be home to Fantastic Four.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

She-Hulk Episode 7's Creepy Twist Ending Explained
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7