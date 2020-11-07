Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: New Evidence Connects Production To MCU Project

In August, Charles Murphy of Murhpy's Multiverse found that Disney registered two new production companies, Solve Everything Productions and Grass-Fed Productions. At the time, Murphy couldn't confirm whether or not these were related to any Marvel Studios production, but based upon their names; Murphy narrowed the possibilities down to Fantastic Four, Blade, and even Spider-Woman.

Charles Murphy believes that Solve Everything Productions was connected to Fantastic Four, since it was the name of the first story-arc of Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four run. As for Grass-Fed Productions, while not as direct or obvious, this production name could be in reference to how vampires treated humans as livestock in the Blade movies or one of Jessica Drew's origins of being raised by an evolved cow named Bova.

Charles Murphy was able to confirm later that Grass-Fed Productions was a Marvel Studios production. He did not find similar evidence proving the same for Solve Everything Productions—until now.

In a new report, Charles Murphy says that he has found new evidence that Solve Everything Productions is indeed a Marvel Studios production like Grass-Fed Productions.

Not going to sit around and babysit this one. As far as I know, though it was pretty obvious that Solve Everything was a Marvel Studios property, there was nothing concrete. Maybe there was and I missed it. Well today I found the concrete. Seemed appropriate to share. — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) November 7, 2020

While it still isn't confirmed if it is for a Fantastic Four movie, the production name itself is still a rather blunt reference to the property regardless. Charles Murphy speculated that this Fantastic Four movie could be added to the 2023 slate with a creative team hired by sometime next year.

Disney has already begun to separate the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Fox's Marvel movies on Disney+ by categorizing them under the label of Marvel Legacy, likely in preparation for Marvel Studios' own adaptation of the characters. In fact, the introduction of Kang the Conqueror to the MCU could be the first step to integrating Marvel's First Family too. Not only is Kang a potential descendent of Reed Richards in the comics, but he is one of their most frequent foes.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Charles Murphy's proposed timetable makes sense. Production for Spider-Man 3 has already started, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start filming before the end of November, and Thor: Love and Thunder rolls cameras in January. Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still planned to begin production in early 2021, alongside Ant-Man 3.

That would leave Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 as the last two officially announced movies with release dates. Since those two were announced to release in 2022, it wouldn't be a surprise if 2023 will be home to Fantastic Four.