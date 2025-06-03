Former Yes, Chef contestant Chef Katsuji Tanabe finally responded to fans asking why he left the show. The reality TV contestant appeared on the ongoing inaugural season of the hit NBC competition series, putting his skills to the test in the kitchen alongside other culinary masterminds. However, Chef Katsuji shocked everyone when he mysteriously removed himself from the running, with the only reasoning coming from host José Andrés saying he had to "leave the competition."

One week after he left Yes, Chef mid-run, Chef Katsuji Tanabe spoke out, adding a bit of context to his departure from the TV series. While his answers may surprise fans, it is exciting that they finally have more information on the fan-favorite contestant's split from the series.

Yes, Chef! is the latest reality hit from NBC (just one of reality TV's biggest names of the year), centering on 12 professional chefs competing in a series of Masterchef-like trials for a $250,000 grand prize. Chef Katsuji Tanabe was one of the show's first cast members, making it through several weeks of the competition before departing. His departure from the series went unexplained on the show, and no further explanation was given in the weeks since.

NBC

After days of inquiries on his various social media threads, Chef Katsuji Tanabe finally addressed fan concerns about his Yes, Chef departure.

One viewer asked the reality TV star on Instagram, "What happened," to which he replied, "Keep watching:"

Q: "Hey! I'm finally catching up on Yes, Chef and just got to the episode where you left? What happened?? Hope everything is okay." Tanabe: "Keep watching the show."

Another prodded the former Yes, Chef contestant, saying they were "Missing [him] on [the series]" and wanting to know why he left. To this particular comment, Tanabe said, "Post it on @nbc:"

Q: "Missing you on Yes, Chef. You made the show entertaining. Was rooting for you. Why did you leave?" Tanabe: "Post it on @nbc."

This seemingly puts the onus of his departure on NBC rather than himself, but that is speculation.

Some particularly controversial fans speculated that Tanabe left the show because he was deported (being a Mexican immigrant living in the U.S.). In response, he said audiences should keep watching the show.

Why Did Chef Katsuji Leave the Show?

NBC

A specific reason for Chef Katsuji Tanabe leaving Yes, Chef has yet to be disclosed, but that has not stopped fans from wildly speculating about the former contestant's split from the series.

While unconfirmed, the star has seemingly hinted at his story on the show not yet being done, continually mentioning that fans should keep watching.

Some wondered if Tanabe signed an NDA that prevented him from discussing leaving the series, but that does not seem to be the case. If he had signed something binding him from explaining his departure, why would he be teasing fans to keep tuning in?

In the most recent episode (aired Monday, June 2), every eliminated contestant up to that point returned to the NBC competition series for a second chance to get back in contention for the $250,000 grand prize. Chef Katsuji was the only former cast member not included in this group. However, that does not necessarily mean his return is an impossibility.

With a few episodes left to air in the show's first season, perhaps Tanabe will come back before Yes, Chef Season 1 is done, getting his moment in the sun while providing an explanation for why he left in the first place.