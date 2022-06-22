MCU Fantastic Four Movie Filming Update Teased In New Report

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness having just hit Disney+, fans across the world are revisiting John Krasinski’s appearance as Reed Richards. With HD images and footage now floating around, a big question is once again on everyone’s minds: will the actor return to the role for the big-screen adaptation of Fantastic Four? Sadly, the answer isn’t known—in fact, much about the upcoming project is in the dark.

So what’s the latest on Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four? One of the biggest updates wasn’t a great one—former director Jon Watts announced he was stepping away from the project. According to Deadline, who broke the information, he simply “need[ed] a break” from the superhero genre after his time on the recent Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy.

Since then, Marvel Studios has been in search of a new director to take his place. While they “are taking a lot of shots at some big names,” Deadline’s Justin Kroll noted in a later report that his source stated how “[they’d] be shocked if a choice is made before Labor Day.”

After Watt’s departure, the only notable update for the movie has been how Moon Knight’s producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin will serve the same role on the upcoming MCU big-screen adventure.

Well, now, it looks like a newly discovered LLC could point towards a notable update on the film’s production status.

Fantastic Four Gets a Filming Update

Marvel

The Ronin has revealed another new Disney Limited Liability Corporation (LLC), one which they confirm is for a Marvel Studios project.

The LLC goes by the name '4vibes Productions', and, given the '4' in its designation, The Ronin notes that it "might be" the company established for production of the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot from Marvel Studios.

Additionally, the site revealed that whatever the project under this LLC is, it will be a live-action project shot in the United Kingdom, potentially at either Pinewook UK Studios or Longcross Studios.

Is the LLC Even Fantastic Four?

As pointed out by Christopher Marc at The Ronin, one of the biggest clues for this being for Fantastic Four, besides the blatant '4' in the LLC, is how much studio space they need. For reference, all of that UK space was just used for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, and The Marvels.

It’s also worth noting how Pinewood UK Studios has access to the Stageworks Volume technology, which is the VFX capability made famous by The Mandalorian. It was recently used in Thor: Love and Thunder as well as Quantumania. For a movie potentially about a brilliant family who loves to explore the edges of the unknown, the Volume sounds like pretty beneficial technology.

While the '4' may seem to be an obvious giveaway, there’s a previously revealed LLC titled 'Solve Everything'—which is a direct reference to one of the First Family’s biggest stories by Jonathan Hickman.

So if this new LLC isn’t for Fantastic Four, what could it be for? It probably isn’t Captain America 4, as that project is set to film in Atlanta, GA. Twitter user @MatthewBass_ uncovered a potential Egypt-related connection, which could indicate a Scarlet Scarab show or movie.

Sadly, there are no concrete answers just yet. At the very least, it seems clear that Fantastic Four is just around the corner. Hopefully, more will become clear at Marvel Studios’ big D23 panel.

Fantastic Four is likely to hit theaters at some point in 2024, though no official release window has been publicly set.