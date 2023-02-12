MCU Kang's Connection to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Confirmed by Actor

MCU star Jonathan Majors hinted at what makes his Kang the Conqueror similar to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff ahead of the villain's theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man 3 will give the MCU the most powerful version of Kang the Conqueror yet, as he looks to become the biggest antagonist in MCU history.

Known as one of the most intelligent beings in the franchise and someone who can exist across all of space and time, Kang is already confirmed to be a major problem for the Avengers for years to come.

Even though the big bad is already confirmed to be the Avengers' next major threat after facing Josh Brolin's Thanos in the Infinity Saga, details about his place in the universe remain largely a mystery as Team Ant-Man gets set to learn about him and where he came from.

Kang's Unique Tie to Wanda Maximoff

Marvel

During the official press conference for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors revealed to fellow MCU star Randall Park that Kang the Conqueror is known as a Nexus Being.

This ties back to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who was also confirmed to be a Nexus Being within the MCU.

Majors noted that has a countless number of Variants that "occupy different universes, multi-verses, [and] they [all] have different intentions:"

"Yeah, of course. Who is Kang? I think that is a question that we will all be answering for a very long time. I think the quick answer to that is Kang is a time traveling super villain. Who is also a Nexus Being. Which leads to this idea of variants. There's multiple versions of Kang. Versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multi-verses, they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we're still and I'm still working on and continue to refine and refine and refine to something as a throughline between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene."

He also lamented that Ant-Man 3's take on Kang is "stuck in the Quantum Realm," and that he already "has some issues" with some of his Variants that exist elsewhere across the Multiverse:

"Kang the Conqueror who we met last night, some met last night, is stuck in the Quantum Realm. And he has some issues with some guys, some variants. And he's not happy about it. When he was down there, he met Janet. And yeah. Yeah."

In the MCU, Nexus Beings have the ability to alter any timeline or reality in which they exist at will, making them some of the most powerful and dangerous beings in the entire Multiverse.

Kang has already shown the first signs of doing just that thanks to his He Who Remains Variant that stole the show in Episode 6 of Loki. And in between Loki and Ant-Man 3, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff proved that she's on that same level with her rampage across multiple universes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The MCU's Nexus Beings

Wanda utilized the Darkhold's teachings in order to dream-walk into her Earth-838 Variant and find a way to be with her children again, which put the Multiverse in danger of experiencing a new Incusion as the story moved forward.

While she went back on her wrongdoings and did what she could to save her world, Kang almost certainly has no intention of being so benevolent. And even though his goals are still a mystery, Majors already teased how many powerful Variants of his character exist across all of space and time, making for some scary times ahead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will come to theaters on Friday, February 17. WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+.