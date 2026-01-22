The MCU Might Be Making a Big Mistake With Marvel’s Greatest Rivalry

Doctor Doom’s defining rivalry in Marvel history has always been with Reed Richards. Their conflict is personal, intellectual, and deeply emotional, built on years of resentment, jealousy, and clashing worldviews. But the MCU may be taking Doom in a very different direction. Recent reports suggest that Doom’s primary opposition in Avengers: Doomsday could be Steve Rogers. If Doom’s main adversary becomes Steve Rogers, it fundamentally changes the character’s legacy in the MCU.

The relationship between Victor von Doom and Reed Richards stands as one of Marvel Comics’ most compelling dynamics. Their feud dates back to their university days, when both attended the same institution as scientific prodigies. Victor, raised in poverty in a Romani camp in the fictional nation of Latveria, worked tirelessly to earn his place. Reed, the son of a wealthy physicist, possessed both privilege and genius.

When Victor attempted to build a machine to contact his deceased mother in the netherworld, he made a slight calculation error. Reed noticed the mistake and tried to warn him. Victor, consumed by pride, refused to listen and accused Reed of spying. The machine exploded, scarring Victor’s face.

Rather than accept responsibility, Doom blamed Reed for sabotaging his work. This moment sparked a rivalry that would span decades. Victor traveled to Tibet, where he forced monks to forge him an iron mask and suit of armor. As Doctor Doom, he returned to Latveria, overthrew its monarch, and became its ruler.

His life’s mission became twofold: world domination and proving his superiority over Reed Richards. Their rivalry is what makes Doctor Doom compelling. He is driven not just by ambition but by an inability to accept that anyone could be his equal, especially Reed.

This obsession has fueled some of Marvel’s greatest stories, including the 2015 Secret Wars event, where Doom wielded the power of the Beyonders and created Battleworld. Even with god-like abilities, Doom’s world was shaped by his desire to supplant Reed, going so far as to make Sue Storm his queen and raise Valeria Richards as his daughter.

How Marvel Reportedly Plans To Change Doom and Reed Richards’ Dynamic

Marvel Studios confirmed Chris Evans’ return to the MCU in December 2025 through a teaser trailer that played alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash. The footage shows Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle to a farmhouse, carefully folding his Captain America uniform, and cradling a newborn baby.

According to entertainment insider MyTimeToShineHello Steve’s decision to return to the past and live with Peggy Carter had a direct impact on Doom's world and was responsible for a car accident that resulted in the death of Doom's wife and child, with the Latverian himself sustaining injuries. This gives Doom a reason to go after Steve Rogers in a bid to avenge his family.

This narrative choice makes practical sense from a storytelling perspective. Steve’s ending in Avengers: Endgame raised questions about the consequences of his actions. Having those decisions lead directly to multiversal chaos provides a natural continuation. It also gives the Russo Brothers, who directed both Endgame and Doomsday, a chance to explore the fallout of Steve’s choice.

However, this decision comes with significant trade-offs. By positioning Steve Rogers as Doom’s primary adversary, Marvel risks sidelining the Reed Richards rivalry before it can properly develop. The rivalry serves as the emotional core of Doom’s character; removing it makes this version of Doom feel very different from the comics.

However, none of this means Doom won’t be a compelling villain. The MCU has a proven track record of delivering compelling villains even after changing their motivations from the source material. They did it with Thanos, and that turned out great.

Also, Reed and the Fantastic Four are set to play a significant role in the film, so the rivalry can still be developed. In a best-case scenario, we get to see Robert Downey Jnr and Chris Evans go head to head again as they did in Civil War, and at the same time witness Doom and Reed become enemies.