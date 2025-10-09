October 11 Will Be a Huge Day for MCU Announcements

Marvel Studios is set to make some big announcements on October 11 about the future of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. After skipping its regular Hall H slot at San Diego Comic-Con this year, fans are in the dark about the MCU's future. Several films have been mapped out to fill up the rest of the Multiverse Saga, but the next few years of Marvel Animation and Television projects are beginning to look bare.

That will all change on October 11, when Marvel Studios will take to the New York Comic-Con Empire Stage for a panel titled 'Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation.' Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the panel will include "special guests" and a look at "Marvel's most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows," according to Marvel's official panel description. Rather than Kevin Feige, it's likely to be Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of Streaming, Television and Animation, who takes the stage.

"Join special guests for a look behind the scenes at some of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows from both Marvel Television and Marvel Animation."

Wonder Man is the only TV show release left on Marvel Studios' Disney+ slate for the year, and this is the project with the best bet of receiving a trailer debut at New York Comic-Con. Marvel has provided promos and teasers of Wonder Man thus far, but hasn't released a full trailer yet, making this event the prime place to do it ahead of the show's December release.

Another safe bet is the presence of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 at Marvel Studios' TV panel. Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are both confirmed guests at New York Comic-Con this year, and it seems they are primed to appear to promote Season 2 of their Marvel show, which was filmed in New York and is likely to be released in early 2026.

The Punisher Special Presentation may also receive new details at the NYCC panel, potentially revealing a release window or first footage from the project, which was filming in New York over the summer. Jon Bernthal was a confirmed attendee at NYCC but recently canceled his appearance. However, that doesn't preclude Marvel from revealing some details about The Punisher's new project.

The last verified live-action television project that is still to be officially revealed on Marvel's slate is Vision Quest, the third series in a saga that began with WandaVision. The series, led by Paul Bettany's Vision, has been filming in the UK over the summer, but fans are still waiting for official imagery, footage, or even a title. Reports suggest Vision Quest will be released mid-to-late 2026, which means New York Comic-Con provides the perfect window to begin promoting the show a year out.

On the Marvel Animation side, many are waiting to hear news about X-Men '97 Season 2, which is another expected 2026 release. X-Men '97's first two seasons were developed back-to-back, and after Season 1 debuted over 18 months ago in March 2024, the second season is primed to be shown off any time now. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is another animated show with a further two seasons in the works, and which is expected to be an annual release on Disney+, which fans may also get a glimpse at.

Marvel Studios has been scaled back its film and television projects as part of a new strategy from Disney, but NYCC will be the place where the studio unveils the next few years of its television plans and outlines just how different things look under that new directive.

What New MCU Projects Could Be Announced on October 11?

Marvel/Reedpop

While Marvel Studios is likely to touch on all the projects mentioned above, which have all been greenlit or revealed prior, this panel also provides an opportunity for some brand new announcements.

The most likely reveal is a reunion or reprisal of the Defenders franchise, which originated on Netflix. Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), and Mike Colter (Luke Cage), are all confirmed guests at New York Comic-Con this year, hinting that they could all be brought on stage during the Marvel TV panel for some kind of special announcement.

Ritter has already been announced as reprising her role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, so potentially Colter could be announced as a Season 3 guest. Fans have also been calling for reprisals of the individual Defenders shows, and following the success of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel may finally have laid plans to make that happen, with New York Comic-Con (the home city of all the Defenders) being the prime place to do it.

On the animation side, Marvel Zombies has debuted impressively for Marvel Studios. With hints of another season awaiting the green light, the Comic-Con panel could bring some positive news for fans of the apocalyptic animated show.

Even with a scaling back of content, the door is still wide open as to where the MCU may go next with its TV projects. Some are hoping for new heroes to appear in the Disney+ realm, like the shelved Nova project, while others still maintain hope for second seasons of established shows like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, which could pave the way to a Young Avengers series.