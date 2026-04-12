8 MCU Actors Who Criticized Marvel After Leaving the Franchise

Several stars of the MCU have spoken out about their experiences, sometimes with surprising honesty, working with Marvel Studios. While the MCU has become one of the most successful film franchises of all time, not every actor walked away with glowing reviews of their time in it. From rough shooting conditions to an implied misuse of their character, these eight actors didn't hold back in voicing their criticisms.

Some of the MCU's most beloved stars, like Hayley Atwell and Robert Downey Jr., haven't been shy about expressing their frustrations with the franchise, even as they continue to work with Marvel in various capacities. Their criticisms join a growing list of notable actors, including Christian Bale and Idris Elba, who have voiced concerns about their experiences, ranging from rushed productions to uninspired storytelling.

But it's not just the actors. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself has recently acknowledged problems within the MCU. Feige criticized the franchise's overwhelming volume and inaccessibility, admitting that keeping up with the interconnected projects had started to feel more like homework than fun.

This moment of introspection has triggered a major internal overhaul at Marvel Studios, with a strategic pivot toward fewer, more standalone projects aimed at restoring the MCU's creative focus and viewer appeal. This new era doesn't change anything from these past performers who had less than nice things to say about some of their time at Marvel.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell has been a key presence in the MCU since its early days, first appearing as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. Over the years, she reprised the role in several films and series, including Agent Carter, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and even the animated What If…?, where she voiced Captain Carter.

She returned to live-action as an alternate version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Captain Carter was introduced, then promptly killed off.

In a 2023 interview, Atwell admitted she found her Doctor Strange 2 cameo to be a "frustrating moment." While she appreciated the chance to voice Captain Carter in animation, where the character had more agency and narrative weight, her live-action return left her disappointed.

"[Captain Carter] had less to do than what she did before, before she had the shield," Atwell said, referring to how quickly her character was eliminated by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

She added that the fan-favorite line "I could do this all day," followed by her being "immediately cut in half by a frisbee," didn’t serve Peggy well. "That wasn’t my choice," she said, expressing that the quick defeat made the moment feel hollow.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving made his Marvel debut as Johann Schmidt, better known as the Red Skull, in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, despite the character's surprise return in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Weaving did not reprise the role; Ross Marquand (Ultron in What If...?) was brought in to voice and perform as the ghostly version of Red Skull.

In a 2020 interview with Time Out, Weaving opened up about why he chose not to return, citing contractual issues and frustrations with Marvel's negotiations.

After initially signing a three-picture deal before The First Avenger, Marvel reportedly later offered Weaving significantly less money to return for Infinity War and Endgame, and for two films, not just one. "They said: 'It’s just a voice job, it's not a big deal:'"

"They said: 'It's just a voice job, it's not a big deal.' I actually found negotiating with them through my agent impossible. And I didn't really wanna do it that much. But I would have done it."

Ultimately, his absence seems to reflect that Marvel didn't want to pay Weaving what he probably deserved, slightly taking away from the long-awaited Red Skull MCU return.

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston played the villainous Malekith in Thor: The Dark World, a role that many fans and critics felt was underwritten and forgettable. Behind the scenes, Eccleston had an even harsher opinion of the experience.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, he said working on the film felt like "a gun in your mouth," comparing it unfavorably to other big-budget projects he regretted, like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

He admitted he took the role for the paycheck, saying, "I really paid for being a whore those times." While he took personal responsibility for his choices, his comments made clear that he found the Marvel process creatively stifling and potentially even degrading.

Interestingly, before Eccleston was cast, Marvel almost gave the role to Benedict Cumberbatch, who would eventually become Doctor Strange. Seems like he may have dodged a bullet.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Idris Elba portrayed Heimdall, the all-seeing guardian of the Bifrost, in several MCU films, starting with Thor and continuing through Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War, with a brief cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

While his character became a fan favorite, Elba himself wasn't always thrilled with the experience, especially during production on Thor: The Dark World.

In a candid interview with The Telegraph, Elba recalled how mentally and physically exhausting the reshoots for The Dark World were. He had just finished an intense eight-month shoot in South Africa and was immediately called back to England for Marvel reshoots on his very first day back. "This is torture, man. I don't want to do this," he remembered telling his agent, who reminded him it was part of his contract.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. became the face of the MCU with his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, appearing in a dozen films from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, he's set to return in a surprising new role as Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, marking his first major comeback to the franchise since Tony's death in Endgame.

In a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Downey reflected on the impact of playing Iron Man for so long, admitting, "You start to wonder if a muscle you have hasn't atrophied." The quote revealed a rare moment of vulnerability, suggesting that the repetition and scale of superhero storytelling may have dulled other aspects of his craft.

A reason why Downey Jr. may have ultimately returned is because his worries ended up not being true, as he won an Academy Award the following year for his work in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins brought gravitas to the MCU as Odin, the Allfather and king of Asgard, appearing in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Despite his legendary acting career, Hopkins was less than impressed with his experience on the first Thor film.

In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Hopkins described his role as somewhat superficial, saying, "They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne; shout a bit."

He went on to criticize the reliance on green screens, bluntly calling it "pointless acting." Despite his integral role in Thor's story within the MCU, it seems Odin may have been phoning it in the whole time.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

Christian Bale made his long-awaited return to superhero films in Thor: Love and Thunder, portraying the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

Having famously played Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy from 2005 to 2012, Bale brought prestige and high expectations to the MCU.

In a 2022 interview with GQ, Bale described his first experience working extensively with green screens as disorienting and repetitive. "The definition of it is monotony," he said, explaining that the digital-heavy environment left him feeling a bit lost:

"Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next."

While Bale praised his co-stars and crew, his comments echo some of the issues many fans had with the film, relying too much on bad CGI and an underused villain that he portrayed, joining a list of wasted potential in the MCU.

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke played the villain Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash in Iron Man 2, but later expressed frustration with how Marvel handled his role, claiming much of his performance was cut.

In a 2021 Instagram post, he reignited criticism by praising the cast of Law & Order: SVU for what he called "real acting."

After discovering the show during lockdown, Rourke highlighted the intensity and dedication of its stars, contrasting their work with what he described as "that crap that all on Marvel shit:"

"Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel shit."

His comments seemed unprovoked, but they were a clear shot at the performances seen in the MCU, outside of his own, of course.