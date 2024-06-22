Maxton Hall Season 2 Gets Big Announcement & New Release Projection

Following the raving reception of Maxton Hall on Amazon Prime Video, fans are itching to know when Season 2 will be released.

Based on Mona Kasten's series of romance novels, the German-language teenage drama has become one of the surprise hits of the year, climbing streaming charts internationally.

Audiences have fallen in love with the inter-class romance of Ruby Bell and James Beaufort, two high school students from different backgrounds who navigate the throes of first love.

When Will Maxton Hall Season 2 Be Released?

A second season of the hit romance has been officially confirmed by Prime Video.

The news came days after Season 1's premiere, as the German-language drama broke viewership records for Amazon Prime Video and became the largest first-week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, according to the streamer.

As announced by lead star Harriet Herbig-Matten, Season 2 started production on June 12. She has since shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram stories from the set.

The Ruby Bell actress posted a photo from her trailer dressed in Maxton Hall attire, as well as another picture embracing co-star Damian Hardung.

The first batch of Maxton Hall episodes was shot from July to September 2022 before premiering 21 months later in May 2024.

If the series were to follow a similar production pipeline to Season 1, then release projections for the show's sophomore effort would put it somewhere in 2026.

That may be disappointing to some as audiences are eager to know what will happen next in the teenage romance; however, there is a chance that the process could be expedited.

Given the success of Season 1, Amazon Prime Video could opt to fast-track the Maxton Hall Season 2 production schedule, getting the series out sometime in 2025 at the earliest.

No specific release date has been revealed for Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2.

What Will Happen in Maxton Hall Season 2?

Given that fans could wait up to two years before they see Maxton Hall Season 2 play out, this gap between seasons could be the perfect time to get ahead of the story and get a taste of what will happen next.

Seeing as Maxton Hall is based on a trilogy of romance novels by German author Mona Kasten, one can assume Season 2 will pull its story from one of these books.

Season 1 adapted Kasten's first Maxton Hall novel, Save Me, in its entirety. Logically, the next step in the story would be to jump into her second book, Save You.

The series' central couple, Ruby Bell and James Beaufort (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung in the streaming show, respectively), has seemingly called it quits by the end of Season 1.

That is not to say their teenage first love is over and done with, but for now, the pair will work on themselves.

Book 2 of Kasten's trilogy sees Ruby without James and dealing with the new upper-class life and circle of people she finds herself in thanks to her relationship with her wealthy private school classmate.

As she deals with this new-found life of hers, things become even more complicated as the pair are forced to decide whether their romance in Season 1 was just a fling or the beginning of everlasting love.

Talking about what they want to see in Season 2, Maxton Hall star Damian Hardung noted some of the "dark" stuff his character goes through in the second book (via TV Insider):

"We’ve talked about his mom dying, and he’s really going through those dark places. As much as that is great stuff to reenact, I feel so much more fear than joy thinking about if we get lucky to get a second season to actually have to portray that because that would just entail so much pain to go through."

His co-star and on-screen romantic partner Harriet Herbig-Matten said in the same interview she can't wait to see Ruby "fighting for her dream:"

"Fighting for her dream [and] staying with this ambitious goal and fighting for Oxford and not changing for him [James] and helps herself and sets boundaries."

They hope that Season 2 will continue the themes from Season 1 and the book series:

"I hope that the message of the show really holds up. When there’s love, there’s nothing in between that can stop them. They can overcome those obstacles that they have and the circumstances to actually be able to be together."

Whether those hopes and dreams are realized remains to be seen, but the series has been given the green light for Season 2, so the creative team behind it will be given the chance.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

