Here's When Maxton Hall Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Based on where Maxton Hall Season 2 is in production, fans may finally know when new episodes will air.

The Amazon Prime Video romance series, based on Mona Kasten's book Save Me, was a surprise hit earlier this year, becoming the streamer's biggest-ever international hit.

Season 2 of Maxton Hall was quickly greenlit, this time, set to adapt Kasten's second book in the series, Save You.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Release Projections

Maxton Hall

The release plan for Maxton Hall Season 2 may be clearer as the series heads into post-production.

Filming on Maxton Hall's sophomore effort reportedly began on June 12 of this year and lasted through the summer and into early fall.

Production then wrapped sometime in September (per Deadline), and there is no word on when Season 2 will debut on Prime Video.

However, looking at how Season 1 handled its production schedule leading into its release, one can glean how Prime Video may release its second batch of episodes.

Season 1 was filmed on a similar timeline, shooting from July to September 2022. It would then hit the streamer more than a year and a half later (20 months) on May 9, 2024.

Looking ahead to Season 2, one can assume it will not take nearly as long between the completion of production and the release of the new episodes.

Season 1's 20-month filming finish-to-release window is quite long, which could indicate that Prime Video did not know it had a hit on its hands.

The series also may have been a victim of the streamer's attempt to draw out its releases following the actors' and writers' strikes that dominated Hollywood in 2023.

With this job action taking over the entertainment industry stateside for nearly six months, there is a chance that Amazon Prime Video may have held back Maxton Hall Season 1 from a potential mid-to-late 2023 release date, knowing it would not have much English language content ready in the way of the Hollywood shutdown.

As the streamer now knows what it has in Maxton Hall and does not have an industry-wide shutdown to worry about, it can be assumed that Season 2 will come much faster.

Considering all of this, it seems likely that Season 2 of Maxton Hall will be released sometime in Spring 2025, possibly around the same May window that Season 1 flourished in.

What Will Happen in Maxton Hall Season 2?

Heading into Maxton Hall Season 2, fans can expect even more romantic drama for the series' teenage cast.

Season 1 introduced audiences to Harriet Herbig-Matten's Ruby Bell (read more about Maxton Hall's Ruby actress here) and Damian Hardung's James Beaufort, two students from different backgrounds who spark a romance at the prestigious Maxton Hall boarding school.

Ruby comes from a lower-middle-class family and is at Maxton on a scholarship, hoping to get into Oxford. James comes from high society, having gone to the school for years.

Season 2 is set to adapt Save You, the second novel from Mona Kasten's Maxton Hall book series.

While fans stateside are still waiting for the Maxton Hall books to be translated into English, bookworms worldwide have known for years where the story of James and Ruby will go next.

Season 1 ended like Kasten's first novel, Save Me, did. James and Ruby have seemingly called it quits, as Herbig-Matten's character has started to thrive in her new high-class surroundings.

Following the plot of the second book, Season 2 will likely center again on Ruby as she navigates the throes of high society after being introduced to this new world by her former boyfriend, James.

During this quest, Ruby wonders what her identity is at Maxton and has to figure out whether James was just a teenage fling or something she wants to pursue further.

Maxton Hall Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.