Who Is Harriet Herbig-Matten? 4 Things to Know About Maxton Hall Actress

Harriet Herbig-Matten's role in Maxton Hall - The World Between Us isn't her first on-screen role, and it likely won't be her last

Based on the Mona Kasten book Save Me, Amazon Prime Video's Maxton Hall is a six-part German teen class system drama set in a prestigious private school.

In the series, Harriet Herbig-Matten plays leading star, Ruby Bell, but there are other things to know about the German actress.

[ Maxton Hall Book's English Translation Prospects Addressed by Author ]

4 Facts About Harriet Herbig-Matten

Harriet Herbig-Matten

Harriet Herbig-Matten Hails From Munich, Germany

The 21-year-old actress was born in 2003 in Munich, Germany.

In addition to acting, Harriet has experience with dance and horseback riding. But her athletic skills don't end there. Her acting page notes that the 5-foot-6-inch-tall actress also enjoys skiing, climbing, and tennis.

Harriet's Been Acting Since 2015

Harriet Herbig-Matten is no stranger to the screen. As reported by Spoiler, she landed her first professional role in a 2015 short film.

Following her part in 2016's The Pubescent, she's amassed 11 acting credits, including Bibi & Tina, Teenosaurus Rex, Baltic Crimes, and Dr. Klein.

Apart from Maxton Hall, one of her most recent projects was 2023's The Fairy Tale of the Magic Flute.

Harriet is fluent in her native German and also speaks English and French.

Harriet's Known for Another Prime Video Franchise

In 2020, Harriet played Tina in the Prime Video TV series, Bibi & Tina, which was based on the German children's radio drama of the same name and follows two girls at a riding school.

In an interview with Stuttgarter Kinderzeitung, Harriet confessed she "had to learn to ride especially for the series." She was also a huge fan of the original radio series and could recite episodes by heart.

After starring in 10 episodes of the Prime Video show, she later reprised her role in the 2022 movie Bibi & Tina: Simply Different.

When asked by Glamour what she would say to her Maxton Hall character, Harriet answered, "For Ruby: Don't fall for toxic men," a reference to Ruby Bell's complicated romantic interest James Beaufort, played by Damien Hardung.

In the same interview, Damien noted Ruby could work on her inner pressure to perform. However, Harriet wasn't so sure, saying, "That's what makes her."

Where Can Fans Follow Harriet Herbig-Matten Le Online?

Fans can keep up with Harriet on Instagram under the username @harriet.herbigmatten.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us premiered Thursday, May 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

