The streaming release of Godzilla Minus One in Japan gives fans an idea of when it could hit Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

In late December 2023, the Japanese Kaiju film hit theaters, captivating audiences and garnering an unexpectedly large following in the U.S.

The fervor surrounding the movie intensified when it clinched the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

However, details are finally being announced regarding the film's streaming release globally.

Godzilla Minus One Streaming Release in Japan

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One will roar onto Amazon Prime Video in Japan on Monday, May 3, offering audiences a monstrous cinematic experience at home.

For eager fans outside Japan, accessing the film may require using a VPN to bypass geographical restrictions once it's available. This offers global viewers a chance to witness the Academy Award-winning film online.

This will be the first opportunity for potential viewers in the U.S. to watch Godzilla Minus One since it left theaters.

When Will Godzilla Minus One Streaming in the US?

While Godzilla Minus One is poised for its debut on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on Monday, May 3, fans in North America might face a delay, as the film's Blu-ray release in Japan on May 1 hints at a potential delay.

Shin Godzilla, Minus One's predecessor, was released on Blu-ray in the U.S. over four months after its Japanese release, meaning Godzilla Minus One could follow a similar timeline.

This could push its U.S. Blu-ray debut to Fall 2024, with digital availability likely to follow in late 2024 or early 2025.

In general, it is difficult to predict exactly when the film will be released digitally or on streaming in North America, as Japanese films are more unpredictable than Hollywood productions from major studios.

Godzilla Minus One currently has no digital or streaming release date in the United States.

Read more about Godzilla on The Direct:

Why Is Godzilla Pink In New 2024 Movie?

Here's Why Godzilla Attacked Kong In Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse Movie Franchise

How Tall Is Godzilla In Each Movie (Kong Films, Minus One, Earth & More)