Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finally Gets Back to Filming in Prague

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally the first MCU show to debut on Disney+ last August, but the global pandemic derailed those plans. The live-action series halted production last March, forcing Marvel Studios to delay the show's release to a later date.

At this point, evidence suggests that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will now premiere next year. Still, production for the Disney+ show is back in full swing, with a wide array of set photos and videos emerging in the past few weeks.

The string of set photos already confirmed notable returns of Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter as well as George St. Pierre's Batroc the Leaper to the franchise. Not only that, Star Wars: A Solo Story's Erin Kellyman was also spotted on set, teasing an intriguing look at her mysterious character.

Now, a new evidence has surfaced that might shed some more light on the show's production timeline.

RUMOR

Fandíme Filmu, a Czech Republic website, shared on Facebook that filming for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has resumed today in Prague. The post mentioned that a "full stunt team is ready to put superhero costumes" on the set while also revealing that "the actual shooting should take place from October 6th to the 23rd."

The full and translated post can be seen below.

''Marvel is shooting its anticipated miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Czech Republic from today. We don't know yet if the main stars will be attending, however there's a full stunt team ready to put on superhero costumes and get into action on the streets. The actual shooting should take place from 6 to 23 October, with certainty in (the Prague's) Old Town, the New City and the Lesser Town. It will be filmed during the day, sometimes at night. So keep your eyes peeled, and if you photograph anything interesting on your travels through Prague's city centre, be sure to let us know 🙂''

WHAT THIS MEANS

This promising news does provide a positive step towards the final production process of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Filming for the much-anticipated Disney+ series was actually shut down in Prague last March, but it's good to hear that the cast and crew is now gearing up to finish the long-overdue production in the presumed final location of filming.

Interestingly, this rumor aligns with the earlier reveal from Anthony Mackie's stunt double that several crew members were traveling to Prague. Given that's the case, there's a good chance that more set photos and videos will soon surface online, potentially teasing some more plot points from the series.

Plot details about the series are still scant at the moment, but the earlier reveals from the set of the show may provide clues on how the narrative will play out. Whether or not The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will still premiere this year remains a mystery, but the show finishing off the previously-halted production in Prague should present a welcomed piece of good news for MCU fans looking forward to the series.