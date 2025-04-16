Marvel Studios Calls It Quits With Tom Holland Spider-Man Trend (Confirmed)

Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film will flip the past Jon Watts' trilogy on its head, flipping the script in Phase 6 of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland return for his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, with Sadie Sink joining the cast in a mystery role that marks her MCU debut.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are again jointly producing the Spidey film, which is expected to begin filming later this year. The title Brand New Day teases a dramatic reset for the web-slinger, and potentially the entire franchise.

Marvel Changes Spider-Man Titles Forever

Tom Holland

During Sony Pictures' 2025 CinemaCon panel, Marvel Studios officially confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark a major shift for the franchise: ending the long-standing tradition of including "Home" in the titles of Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man films.

Since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, each entry has incorporated the word, with Far From Home and No Way Home continuing the trend. But now, Marvel and Sony are signaling a new creative direction with a title that breaks the mold.

New director Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, took the stage to reveal early details and his approach to the upcoming film, teasing "a ride that we haven't really seen before:"

"I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world...We're all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before."

Holland also appeared via video message, sharing his enthusiasm for returning to the role and calling the new movie "the next chapter of something truly special."

Putting the 'Home' Trilogy to Bed

Marvel

Symbolically, Spider-Man 4 represents Peter Parker finally stepping into the role of the classic Spider-Man.

After three films of high school drama, mentorship by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and multiversal chaos, he has lost everything that made him feel safe, including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his best friends, and even his identity.

By the end of No Way Home is alone in a tiny New York apartment, sewing his own suit and protecting the city not for recognition, but because it is the right thing to do. This marks the end of his extended origin and the beginning of a more grounded and mature chapter.

2026's Brand New Day likely follows Peter navigating a fresh start after No Way Home's memory-wipe spell, mirroring the 2008 comic arc by Dan Slott and others, where Peter's identity is re-concealed post-One More Day.

The film could explore Peter's isolation, tackling street-level crime in Manhattan while grappling with his erased past. Brand New Day may stay grounded before connecting to Avengers: Doomsday's (rumored to take place at the same time) multiversal fallout, potentially setting Peter up for Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.