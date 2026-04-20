Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Logo for Its Big Netflix Reboot

Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle is heading back into the spotlight this May with The Punisher: One Last Kill, the first solo outing for the character since Netflix pulled the plug on his series in 2019. The one-hour Disney+ Special Presentation, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Green and Bernthal, follows Castle as he tries to walk away from the skull and build a quieter life, only for an unexpected threat to drag him right back into the war.

Marvel Studios has now unveiled the official logo for The Punisher: One Last Kill, the third title to land in the MCU’s ongoing reboot of its Netflix lineup, following Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and Season 2. The black-and-white version is the main teaser poster used in the special's marketing, while a second, fiery orange variant was shown in the trailer that Marvel released on April 9.

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The primary logo keeps things stripped-down and brutal. A distressed, stencil-style PUNISHER dominates the frame in cracked white letters, with ONE LAST KILL sitting beneath it in smaller font. Above the title, the familiar A Marvel Television Special Presentation banner is situated, placing this project in the same pocket of the MCU as the Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Disney+ specials.

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The trailer’s alternate logo trades the washed-out white for deep oranges, reds, and flickering embers, a nod to the now-iconic moment in the footage that shows Castle soaked in fuel and engulfed in flames. This fiery treatment likely lives and dies with the trailer, with the cleaner black-and-white version expected to stay the face of the special on posters, streaming thumbnails, and merch.

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The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on May 12. The special drops one week after the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, making it the next project in Marvel Studios’ efforts to integrate its former Netflix corner fully into the MCU. The trailer’s closing shot outside Gnucci’s Restaurant points to Ma Gnucci as the villain Castle is hunting, one of the most infamous adversaries from the Garth Ennis comic run.

How Different is One Last Kill's Logo From Other Punisher Projects?

Placed side by side, the new One Last Kill logo feels like a direct descendant of the 2017 Netflix The Punisher wordmark. The original Netflix design splashed PUNISHER in jagged white paint across a black background, with the skull insignia carved into the negative space of the letters.

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The new Marvel Television version keeps that same grimy, broken-glass vibe, but it's a bit slimmer and a more compressed design. The embedded skull is also dropped in favor of the ONE LAST KILL tagline.

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This visual continuity lines up with what Bernthal and the creative team have been saying about the character. Castle is not getting a soft reset, but instead, he's going to be even more brutal. The R-rating the project has received is enough evidence that the violence is going to be next level. Marvel fans want an unforgiving and menacing Frank Castle. The logo is subtly reassuring them that Frank's fists and guns will still do the talking.

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It also separates One Last Kill from the other big street-level project in this reboot. Daredevil: Born Again leaned into a cleaner, more modern look for Season 1, with a red skyline motif built into the DAREDEVIL lettering.

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Season 2 then flipped the red to black to mirror Matt Murdock’s new suit and the darker tone of the season, making it the first MCU Disney+ series to get a unique variant logo for a second season.

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Against those two polished designs, the One Last Kill logo looks deliberately rougher, like something spray-painted on a wall rather than rendered in a boardroom.