Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons Movie Villain Seemingly Revealed

The MCU's Midnight Sons team will reportedly duke it out against a familiar foe who was introduced unexpectedly in a Disney+ series. While the MCU arguably has several heroes perfect for its iteration of the Midnight Sons, a powerful villain is needed to justify why the Sons need to team up in the first place, considering that at least one member is already formidable. Ironheart might have already spotlighted this villain, someone who has a lot of resources at his disposal.

Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus reported in his December 2025 Q&A that Mephisto is being "saved up" as the villain for Marvel Studios' upcoming Midnight Sons movie. In the same report, Perez teased what lies ahead for some of Marvel's other villains, such as the Celestials and the Masters of Evil:

Q: "Hi Alex. Who are some villains considered for future Avengers movies?" Alex Perez: "Interesting question. Celestials are a big antagonist. Mephisto as well, but he’s being saved up for Midnight Sons. I also heard about the Masters of Evil being done at one point, with both Zemo and The Leader as members."

Having Mephisto as the villain of the Midnight Sons movie makes a lot of sense because of the villain's deep comic ties to the team and its roster of heroes. A previous report claimed that the MCU's Midnight Sons will have eight members, including Wong, Blade, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight. Mephisto has been a recurring or pre-existing foe to some of these heroes, making the connection natural rather than forced.

Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) made his MCU debut in the Season 1 finale of Ironheart, leaving a lasting mark on the franchise after he manipulated Riri Williams into a deal that brought back her best friend, Natalie, from the dead.

While the consequences of his deal have yet to be explored, Mephisto's appearance in Ironheart sets the stage for him to become a bigger threat, and it is only right that a team of supernatural heroes will be called upon to stop him.

In July 2025, The Cosmic Circus reported that Marvel Studios will adapt the 2018 comic storyline Damnation for the MCU, setting up a clash between Mephisto and the Midnight Sons. This storyline will reportedly span several projects before eventually setting the stage for an Avengers: Endgame-crossover-level event.

Why Mephisto Is the Perfect Midnight Sons Villain

Aside from his ties to the core members of the Midnight Sons team, Mephisto is the perfect villain against these heroes due to his status as a demonic lord, making him the final boss on the grand scale of supernatural threats.

The fact that Mephisto is a master manipulator who thrives on deals and temptation could trigger internal conflicts within the Midnight Sons that could turn them against each other.

Corrupting some members of the Midnight Sons could lead to last-minute betrayals during climactic battles and could push the heroes to the limit by forcing them to embrace their dark side.

Having Mephisto as the villain could also expand the MCU's magic side, allowing the franchise to explore Hell as a dimension and introduce more characters who could join Mephisto's team.