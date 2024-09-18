Marvel Studios Releases First MCU Documentary Online for Free: How to Watch Now

Marvel Studios took a new direction with its first-ever in-house documentary, which can now be viewed for free online.

Following the MCU's move to Disney+ and serialized storytelling, another new addition came in the form of Marvel Studios' Assembled series. Typically, they come anywhere from a week to a couple of months after a given project debuts (see more info about Ant-Man 3's Assembled episode here).

Each MCU movie and Disney+ series gets one of these episodes, which includes about an hour of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the work that went into development.

Marvel Studios Puts Assembled Documentary on Online for Free

Marvel Studios added the Assembled documentary for WandaVision, the MCU's first-ever Disney+ series, to YouTube for fans to view for free.

This is the first time an Assembled episode has been available for viewing anywhere other than the Disney+ platform.

This is not the first time the studio has taken the YouTube route, however. In February 2023, Marvel Studios added multiple episodes of Marvel Legends to YouTube ahead of the theatrical debut for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The full episode of Assembled for Marvel Studios' WandaVision can be seen below:

What Marvel Documentaries Will Go to YouTube?

As of writing, Marvel Studios has 27 different documentaries available to view on Disney+, 21 of them being episodes of Assembled. Other projects include a special preview for Deadpool & Wolverine, a documentary highlighting the late Marvel icon Stan Lee, and a look into the music from the Black Panther franchise.

For the time being, predicting what else Marvel could bring to YouTube is a difficult challenge, especially considering how popular the franchise is on Disney+.

The best bet is other episodes of Assembled for the earlier Disney+ shows (including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) being next in line for YouTube debuts.

Where the MCU's YouTube venture goes from there is still unknown, but as the franchise continues expanding into Phase 5 and Phase 6, its reach should only push further into other outlets.

