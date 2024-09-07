Disney+ categorized 27 Marvel projects into one new grouping on its platform, making a new type of Marvel binge-watch more accessible to fans.

Since it launched, Disney+ has offered fans several different pre-set Marvel collections and watch-orders. As of writing, there are categories for both the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas, origin stories, and animation, among many others.

There are even some categories that mix MCU and non-MCU Marvel projects, such as "Mutant Legacy" and "Spider-Verse." These include the Fox X-Men movies and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies respectively.

New Marvel Disney+ Category With 27 Items

The newest category added to the Marvel page of Disney+ is called "Marvel Unscripted," and features 27 behind-the-scenes specials.

Disney+

Of the 27 items in "Marvel Unscripted," 21 are episodes of the Marvel Assembled series, and the remaining six are various documentaries and behind-the-scenes features from throughout Marvel's history.

The 27 specials in "Marvel Unscripted" (in order as they appear in the category) are as follows:

Deadpool & Wolverine: A Special Look (2024)*

(2024)* Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 (2024)*

(2024)* Marvel's Behind the Mask (2021)

(2021) Assembled: The Making of The Marvels (2024)*

(2024)* Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop! (2014)

(2014) Assembled: The Making of Echo (2024)*

(2024)* Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever , Episodes 1-3 (2023)*

, Episodes 1-3 (2023)* Stan Lee (2023)*

(2023)* Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 (2023)*

(2023)* Stan Lee's Superhumans , Seasons 1-3 (2010-2014)*

, Seasons 1-3 (2010-2014)* Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion (2023)*

(2023)* Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)*

(2023)* MPower , Episodes 1-4 (2023)

, Episodes 1-4 (2023) Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)*

(2023)* Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023)*

(2023)* Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)*

(2022)* DIRECTOR BY NIGHT (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Eternals (2022)*

(2022)* Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (2022)*

(2022)* Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe (2014)*

(2014)* Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (2021)*

(2021)* Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe (2019)*

(2019)* Assembled: The Making of What If...? (2021)*

(2021)* Assembled: The Making of Loki (2021)*

(2021)* Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)*

(2021)* Assembled: The Making of WandaVision (2021)*

(* Denotes Marvel Studios Special)

What Other Marvel Categories Could Disney+ Add?

With so much new Marvel content to come, and so much already on Disney+ to begin with, there are several different ways the platform could present it all in the future.

Ideally, over the years Marvel will continue to produce Special Presentations like Werewolf by Night and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, such that there would be enough of them to make a "Special Presentations" category.

This could very well happen one day, as Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with Collider that there is one special presentation in development right now. But, fans know little else besides that.

Others that might be too imbalanced for now, but not impossible down the road, are distinct "Multi-Season MCU Series" and "Single-Season MCU Series" categories.

At the time of writing, only three Disney+ original MCU series (Loki, What If...?, and I Am Groot) have two seasons, though X-Men '97 is confirmed to join that group in the future.

But, if the category included non-Disney+-original series such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Agents of Shield, the multi-season category would grow significantly. And if there are concerns about MCU canon, remember that What If...? and X-Men '97 both take place outside of the main MCU timeline.

Fans can watch all 27 projects within "Marvel Unscripted" on Disney+.