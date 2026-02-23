Marvel Studios Just Canonized 7 Iconic Disney Characters Into the MCU

Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, Wonder Man, quietly made MCU history by weaving several iconic Disney franchises - including 7 beloved characters - into its fabric. The show, which premiered January 27, follows struggling actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and disgraced performer Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) as they navigate Hollywood's cutthroat entertainment industry.

Through a combination of strategic product placement, celebrity cameos, and background Easter eggs scattered throughout its eight episodes, Wonder Man establishes that several beloved Disney properties exist within the MCU's version of Earth-616. These references transform from simple nods into canonical proof that these franchises share the same universe as the Avengers.

Disney Franchises Cannonised by Wonder Man

Elsa & Anna - Frozen

Disney

The most delightful Disney reference comes in Episode 4, where Josh Gad appears as himself performing an EDM remix of In Summer from Frozen at a Hollywood nightclub. Gad, who voiced Olaf the snowman in the 2013 animated blockbuster, attempts to turn the cheerful tune into a hip-hop banger, resulting in one of the series' most memorable comedic moments.

Marvel Television

The scene confirms not only that Frozen, one of Disney's most successful franchises, existed as a film in the MCU, but also that Josh Gad voiced the same character he portrayed in our reality. This meta-reference operates on multiple levels, acknowledging the actor's real-world work while establishing Disney's animated empire as part of Marvel's cinematic world.

The performance itself serves as both a tribute and a parody, with Gad leaning into the absurdity of reimagining a children's song for adult club-goers. It's a perfect encapsulation of Wonder Man's Hollywood satire while simultaneously making Frozen MCU canon.

Lilo and Stitch - Lilo & Stitch

Disney

At approximately 1:58 into Episode 5, eagle-eyed viewers can spot a billboard on Hollywood Boulevard featuring the iconic phrase "Ohana Means Family" from 2002's Lilo & Stitch. The advertisement is part of Disney+'s 2024 marketing campaign, visible in the background as sweeping shots of Hollywood Blvd commence the episode.

Marvel Television

While the reference is brief, its implications are significant. The billboard's presence establishes that Lilo & Stitch is a cultural touchstone in the MCU, complete with its heartwarming message about family that resonates across generations. The phrase "Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten" is one of Disney's most quoted lines.

The inclusion feels particularly fitting given Wonder Man's own themes of found family, as Simon and Trevor build an unlikely friendship throughout the series. The thematic parallel between Stitch finding his ohana and these two struggling actors finding each other adds emotional weight to what could have been a throwaway reference.

Belle & The Beast - Beauty and the Beast

Disney

Television personality Mario Lopez makes a cameo appearance in Episode 4, and during his scene at 9:53, he references Gaston, the villainous suitor from Disney's 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast. The reference confirms that the tale as old as time exists in the MCU's pop culture landscape.

Lopez, playing himself as he does in the MCU (as established earlier in the episode), casually drops the reference while talking about Josh Gad's upcoming action-comedy Cash Grab, emphasizing that "this former LeFou is Gaston on a roll." This is a direct nod to Josh Gad’s role as LeFou from Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Marvel Television

The Gaston reference is particularly clever, given Wonder Man's exploration of Hollywood ego and masculine insecurity. Gaston represents the epitome of performative masculinity, making his mention thematically appropriate.

Percy Jackson - Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Disney

When Simon and Trevor visit actor Joe Pantoliano's home in Episode 2, a poster for Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief can be spotted on the wall at the 22:35 mark. The reference is especially meta, considering Pantoliano himself appeared in The Lightning Thief as Gabe Ugliano, Percy's abusive stepfather.

Marvel Television

This Easter egg works on multiple levels. First, it confirms that the Percy Jackson film franchise exists in the MCU. Second, it suggests that Pantoliano played the same role in both universes, creating a delightful recursive loop for fans who recognize the connection. The poster hangs alongside other memorabilia from Pantoliano's career, including posters for Monsignor and Baby's Day Out, which Simon absolutely trashes.

Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox

At 28:01 in Episode 7, viewers can spot a poster for the original 1968 Planet of the Apes film hanging in Trevor Slattery's trailer. This reference carries particular weight because it directly connects to Trevor's established backstory from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Television

In Shang-Chi, Trevor mentions that seeing Planet of the Apes as a child inspired him to become an actor. He was so moved by the Statue of Liberty reveal that he dedicated his life to performance, apparently not realizing until much later that the apes were actors in makeup rather than actual apes. This charming naivety defines Trevor's character.

The poster's presence in Wonder Man reinforces this character detail while simultaneously confirming the classic sci-fi franchise exists in the MCU. It also suggests Trevor has maintained his love for the film that changed his life, keeping a memento of his inspiration close even after his fall from grace following the events of Iron Man 3.

Other Notable Entertainment Properties Canonized in the MCU

Beyond these five major Disney franchises, Wonder Man establishes numerous other films and television series as MCU canon through character dialogue and visual references: