Marvel Officially Contradicts the Russo Brothers' Claim About the Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Not Actually Being Trailers

Marvel Studios' official website discussed the four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, but it notably contradicted what directors Joe and Anthony Russo told fans about them. Avengers: Doomsday is still many months away from its official release, but fans have already been given four brief teaser trailers, each focusing on a different character or group. For instance, they included Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, the Wakandans, the Talokans, and the Fantastic Four.

In January 2026, Marvel updated its official website to include a page where all four Avengers: Doomsday trailers are available to watch in the same place. Notably, Marvel included a bit of commentary on the teasers as a whole and individually, and what they said directly opposed how the Russos described them.

Specifically, on Marvel's website, it consistently referred to the teasers as "teaser" or "trailer." However, after the fourth and final original teaser was officially released, the Russos took to Instagram to tell fans that what they had watched were neither teasers nor trailers. Instead, they were "stories" and "clues:"

"What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers.



They are stories. They are clues…



Pay attention."

Marvel did not even slightly tease that the trailers could be anything related to a "story" or "clues" to the bigger picture. It simply talked about them as if they were traditional teasers that every major film releases to kick off a project's marketing campaign.

This directly goes against the Russos' social media bomb they dropped about the teasers, as in their post, they teased that the trailers were part of a larger narrative and that fans may learn of their importance sometime in the near future.

Will the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveal the Russos' Big Tease?

Marvel Studios

Fans may have already received four "teasers" for Avengers: Doomsday, but it is definitely not the last time footage from the upcoming film will be released. Most likely, as the film's December 18 release date approaches, Marvel Studios will unveil a major first trailer, a second trailer, and at least a few TV spots.

It is possible that one of these trailers could give more insight into the cryptic tease the Russos left fans with after the four initial teasers were released. If they are all four separate stories, one of the trailers could reveal how they are all connected or how they fit into the larger narrative of Avengers: Doomsday.

However, it is also possible that the answer will never be revealed through additional footage or trailers. If the next trailers released seem to have nothing to do with the four teasers, the Russos will likely explain what they meant as Doomsday's marketing continues or after the movie is released.

As for what the Russos actually meant, there are endless possibilities, but it could be that the teasers were released in the chronological order in which those scenes will take place during the film. For example, the movie could open with Steve Rogers, then move to Thor, then bring in the X-Men, and finally the Wakandans.

They could also be showing each character or group of characters just before their first encounter with Doctor Doom. If that were the case, a Doom-centric teaser could be released in the future that shows him entering each of those scenes.

No one knows what the context of those teasers is or why the Russos left their cryptic tease, but it is interesting that Marvel completely contradicted itself by not even acknowledging that they could be part of a larger story.