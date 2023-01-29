Marvel's Runaways Star Annie Wersching Dies

Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in 24, Timeless, and Marvel's Runaways, died Sunday at the age of 45 due to cancer.

The news was confirmed by her publicist, via Deadline.

Wersching portrayed Leslie Dean in Runaways, the leader of the Church of Gibborim and the former leader of PRIDE (Promoting Resilience, Independence, Dedication & Excellence).

Wersching's character is also the mother of Karolina Dean, one of the founding members of the Runaways.

Virginia Gardner, who played Karolina in the Marvel series, paid tribute to her on-screen mother and fellow actress on Instagram:

"So saddened to hear of this wonderful woman's passing. Rest in Peace Annie."

Per the Deadline report, the actress continued to shoot even after her diagnosis of cancer in 2020, with Wersching appearing in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen and The Rookie.

Wersching is also known for voicing Tess in Naughty Dog's video game series The Last Of Us.

Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, issued the following statement:

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ "

Ever Carradine, who played Janet Stein in Runaways, expressed her love toward her Marvel co-star on Instagram:

"We lost a ray of sunshine this morning. I [love] you Annie Wersching and hope you’re dancing with your beloved mama while watching over your sweet boys. I’m so lucky to have been your friend."

Kevin Weisman, who starred as Dale Yorkes in Runaways, penned a heartfelt tribute to his friend:

"My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning. Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human. Incredible Mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love."

Angel Parker, who played Catherine Wilder in Runaways, also shared a short yet sweet tribute to her co-star on her Instagram story:

Tina Minoru actress Brittany Ishibashi from Runaways expressed how "grateful" she is for Wersching's "light and love:"

"Our beautiful Annie



Love you forever, sweet friend



I don’t have too many words right now except that I am so grateful for your light and love…holding you in my heart forever and ever."

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and children, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie. A GoFundMe was launched for her family.

The Direct sends our condolences to Wershing's family and loved ones during this difficult time.