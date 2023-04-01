Robert Downey Jr. Trolls Fans With April Fool's Day Post

Robert Downey Jr. embraced the spirit of April Fool's Day as he recently shared a hilarious Instagram post.

After his Marvel retirement, Downey has been pretty busy with other projects, such as being featured in a recently-released ad starring himself and returning to the big screen alongside Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

While a potential Iron Man return is still unknown, the Marvel actor is keeping himself entertained by trolling fans.

Robert Downey Jr. Is an April Fool’s Fanatic

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shared a new social media post trolling fans on April Fool's Day about his "upcoming" movie starring himself, with a caption saying "Catch me at the local bakery..."

The MCU veteran unveiled a headline from "Breadline" (which is a knock-off of the official entertainment site, Deadline) about a biopic film that features him as its lead star and co-actor:

Robert Downey Jr.

Adding more comedic effect, the article was written by Pops The Pig today at 11:11 a.m. As a result, several fans made fun of Downey's post.

thiscountrymouse placed the icing on top by sharing that Downey himself directs the movie:

"Directed by Robert Downey Jr"



itsjustwags made a perfect description of Downey's new film:

"Just a man playing a man, disguised as the same man"

instagangaram was channeling his inner Tony Stark with vivid confusion:

*confused Tony Stark face*



chen_lrc pointed out why Downey is "perfect" for the role:

"wait cause you’re perfect for this role you look exactly like him!"

When Will Robert Downey Jr. Return as Iron Man?

While it's hilarious that Robert Downey Jr. is making jokes during April Fool's Day, there is still a good chunk of fans who are waiting for a concrete update about his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Given that the MCU is doing a deep dive into the Multiverse, the demand is valid since the actor can easily return as a Variant of Stark from a different Earth.

Still, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard already pointed out that Downey Jr.'s return is "no longer on the table," crushing fans' hopes about a Marvel comeback.

Still, the MCU superstar responded with "never say never" when asked about a potential return, offering a glimmer of hope for Marvel fans everywhere.

For now, fans can catch Robert Downey Jr.'s final MCU appearance in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.