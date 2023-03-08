Watch: Robert Downey Jr. Shares Cryptic New Ad Starring Himself

Robert Downey Jr. has been busy in his post-MCU life as he shares a new cryptic ad on social media.

The Iron Man actor has been engaged with various commitments since Tony Stark snapped Thanos and his allies from existence in Avengers: Endgame.

Downey Jr. is set to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer while the actor is also involved in a Netflix documentary that celebrates the life of his father, Robert Downey Sr.

Moreover, Downey Jr. also shaved his head bald for an upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns in New Cryptic Promo

Robert Downey Jr. shared a new cryptic promo on Twitter, showing the actor as himself in an audition.

Robert Downey Jr.

In the ad, Downey Jr. says that the audition is looking for a "Robert Downey Jr. type," and he wants to try out for the part:

Robert Downey Jr.

The managers then agreed to give Downey Jr. a shot during the audition, with the actor saying "let's see how it goes:"

Robert Downey Jr.

In a blink-and-you'll-see-it tease, this teaser appears to be for a commercial for Aura, a software that helps with personal data protection, and preventing fraud:

Aura

Downey Jr.'s tweet also indicated that the full commercial will be released tomorrow, March 9.

Watch the teaser below:

Will Robert Downey Jr. Return to the MCU?

It's quite fitting that Robert Downey Jr. is featured in a new ad for Aura, considering that the company is somewhat related to the actor's MCU stint as Tony Stark. Aura is all about protection and security which is synonymous with what Tony has been doing in the MCU.

While it's great that Downey Jr. is keeping himself busy in his MCU retirement, there are still some Marvel fans who want to see the actor don his Iron Man armor to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes during the Multiverse Saga.

However, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard previously said that Downey Jr.'s return is "no longer on the table," strongly indicating that a Tony Stark appearance is not in the cards in the near future.

Despite that, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo teased Downey Jr.'s return as Iron Man, saying that "anything could happen" now that the MCU has touched on "alternate universes and realities" and a time machine.

At this stage, anything is possible, but it would be up to Downey Jr. if he is willing to return to another Marvel movie.

Fans can catch Robert Downey Jr.'s final MCU appearance in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.