Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Season 1: Full Character Stats & Ability Adjustments

Did Iron Fist finally get nerfed? Find out in the full character adjustments list from the patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Many dedicated Marvel Rivals players have been calling for several hero buffs and nerfs in upcoming patches to fine-tune character balance. The time may have finally arrived.

Marvel Rivals Character Adjustments List (Patch Notes)

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals added a new patch notes update for Season 1. These character adjustments have been pulled directly from the official Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes:

Captain America

Marvel Rivals

Steve will receive some enhanced survivability, allowing more frequent entering and exiting of the combat:

Reduce the delay time for shield restoration after releasing Living Legend from 3s to 2s.

Reduce Liberty Rush cooldown from 12s to 10s.

Increase base health from 650 to 675.

Reduce the energy cost for releasing Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3100; reduce the additional health provided per second to self after releasing it from 110 to 100.

These adjustments will likely be well regarded as players have been hoping that NetEase would improve his utility and cooldowns, such as reducing the cooldown of Shield Bash and increasing the effect area of Dive Bomb.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Rivals

They'll be reducing the threat range and increasing the defense window of the Sorcerer Supreme:

Add damage falloff to Maelstrom of Madness and Gamma Maelstrom. Starting at 5 meters and reducing to 70% at 8 meters.

Slightly decrease the shield value recovery rate after releasing Shield of the Seraphim from 80/s to 70/s.

As one of the most popular players in Rivals, even the slightest adjustments to Doctor Strange could have great impacts. Some gamers may have wanted to see an increase in the cost of his ult and slightly reduce the non-Hulk damage of Maelstrom for better balance.

Thor

Thor

The God of Thunder could use some slightly increased survivability and improved success rate for his ultimate ability:

Increase base health from 500 to 525.

Add immunity to control effects during God of Thunder (ultimate ability).

Those who primarily play Thor, potentially the alpha man (or woman) of the team, will be thrilled to see the God of Thunder's buff.

Hulk

Hulk

Dr. Banner has been dominant, but some decreased sustained combat capability upon entering the battlefield will bring him more in line with other Vanguards:

Reduce the Indestructible Guard gamma shield value for Hero Hulk from 250 to 200.

Buffed Hulk? Sad Hulk.

Venom

Marvel Rivals

With increased survivability and the threat of his ultimate ability, the symbiote menace will strike fear into the backlines of all enemy teams:

Increase the Symbiotic Resilience bonus health ratio gained per lost health point from 1 to 1.2.

Increase the base damage of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 40 to 50.

Nothing too substantial for Venom, but this symbiote did receive a small boost for Season 1.

Black Panther

Marvel Rivals

They'll be slightly decreasing T'Challa's combat survivability:

Reduce the additional health provided to self after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health provided from 120 to 75.

Unfortunately for those fond of playing as T'Challa, the Black Panther's health has been notably reduced.

Black Widow

Marvel Rivals

Natasha was very much in need of optimization when evaluating the release experience of her abilities as well as a slight increase to the threat of her ultimate ability:

Increase the range of the first effect of Edge Dancer from a 3-meter radius to a 5-meter radius.

Reduce the time required for Fleet Foot to recover from 0 stamina to full from 12s to 4s.

Reduce the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion (ultimate ability) to reach maximum power from 1s to 0.6s.

Marvel Rivals' leading snipe has been given a generous buff heading into Season 1.

Hawkeye

Marvel Rivals

They'll be decreasing the medium-long range damage capability, reducing the threatening combat radius, and slightly improving the close combat resistance for the avenging archer:

Slightly reduce the spread angle between every two Blast Arrows.

Reduce the triggering distance of passive ability Archer's Focus from 60 meters to 40 meters. Reduce the maximum additional damage of the passive from 80 to 70.

Some players may be divided on this nerf, with some agreeing that Hawkeye's dominance needed to be reduced, while others feel this doesn't fully address his overpowering nature.

Hela

Marvel Rivals

The Goddess of Death has been a menace, and they'll be slightly decreasing her combat strength:

Reduce base health from 275 to 250.

While some fans of the new game believe Hela's nerf is justified, others may feel it's a minor change and won't affect her strategic importance in team fights.

Magik

Marvel Rivals

The Queen of Limbo needed an increase to her threat after unleashing her ultimate ability:

Increase Umbral Incursion damage in Darkchild form from 115 to 135.

Enemy players will have to be a little more aware when Magik uses her ult.

Moon Knight

Marvel Rivals

The Hand of Khonshu will receive a slight increase to the threat of his ultimate ability:

Increase the number of talons generated by Hand of Khonshu (ultimate ability) from 10 to 14.

Increase the explosion radius of each talon from 4 meters to 5 meters.

Look out! The new Moon Knight ult is going to be substantially more dangerous.

Namor

Marvel Rivals

They'll be optimizing the throwing feel of Namor's eggs:

Adjust the throwing feel of Monstro Spawn and Frozen Spawn. Now, Namor can more accurately throw them to the desired location.

This adjustment will likely make Namor’s Frozen Spawn much more impactful, especially in the early stages of matches.

Psylocke

Marvel Rivals

They'll be providing more options for other heroes to counter the demon slayer's ultimate:

Now Dance of the Butterfly (ultimate ability) will check for barriers (including Magneto's Metal Bulwark, Hulk's Indestructible Guard, etc.).

The Punisher

Marvel Rivals

They'll be slightly increasing the damage capability of Frank's weapons:

Slightly reduce the spread of Deliverance and Adjudication.

Clearly the NetEase team didn't feel that the Punisher's array of weaponry overpowered, giving him a slight buff heading into Season 1.

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Rivals

They'll be increasing Wanda's combat strength when she's facing Duelists or Strategists:

Increase Chaos Control's fixed damage from 50/s to 60/s.

Reduce the percentage damage per second from 5% to 3%.

Increase Chthonian Burst's projectile damage from 30 to 35.

As one of the easier players to jump in and play with, fans of her abilities will be pleased by the balanced buff.

Storm

Marvel Rivals

The Weather Witch needed an overall increase to her damage capability. They'll also be optimizing the feel of her left-click projectile and the release experience of her ultimate ability:

Increase Wind Blade projectile speed from 100m/s to 150m/s and left-click damage from 50 to 55.

Increase Bolt Rush damage from 70 to 80.

After releasing Omega Hurricane (ultimate ability), the bonus health provided for herself will be increased from 350 to 450. Moreover, following its conclusion, the extra health will no longer vanish instantly but will instead diminish at a rate of 100 per second.

Marvel Rivals players will probably be happy to hear this update, as some were looking for an increase in her overall power and for them to consider removing damage falloff or enhancing her buffs for improved combat utility.

Squirrel Girl

Marvel Rivals

They'll be increasing the threat of Doreen and her furry friends in their ultimate ability:

Addition of a new effect to the Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (ultimate ability): the squirrels will rush towards the nearest enemy after bouncing instead of bouncing randomly.

Reduce the squirrel tsunami health from 600 to 300.

Some players will be excited about this change, as it adds more precision to Squirrel Girl's ult, but others may be still unsure about her survivability in higher ranked matches.

Winter Soldier

Marvel Rivals

They'll be adjusting Bucky by decreasing his long-range combat strength and increasing his survivability in medium-close range combat:

Increase the bonus health provided by Bionic Hook and Tainted Voltage from 30 to 40.

Increase Roterstern's projectile damage from 70 to 75.

Reduce the area damage from 70 to 65 and reduce damage decay from 65% at 40 meters to 60%.

Increase base health from 250 to 275.

Many will be cautious but hopeful, seeing the buff as a possible fix to his previous vulnerabilities in close-range combat.

Wolverine

Marvel Rivals

Logan will receive an increase to basic combat strength, but a slight decrease to the additional survivability after activating Undying Animal:

Increase base health from 300 to 350.

Reduce the damage reduction ratio provided by Undying Animal from 50% to 40%.

As this is a significant health boost, Wolverine mains should be thrilled after this patch, potentially leading to the start of his dominance in the game.

Cloak & Dagger

Marvel Rivals

Ty and Tandy will receive an increase to their healing capability as well as an expansion to the coverage area of their ultimate ability:

Reduce Dagger Storm cooldown from 15s to 12s.

Increase the number of dashes in Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from 3 to 4.

This patch will only raise the excitement for Cloak & Dagger, especially with the faster cooldowns, though some players may still question their damage output in competitive play.

Jeff the Land Shark

Marvel Rivals

They'll be adjusting the range for his ultimate ability so it now better fits the warning marker. In addition, they'll also be increasing his healing capability:

Adjust It's Jeff! (ultimate ability) range from a 10m sphere to a 10m radius, 5m high cylindrical spell field.

Increase the healing of Joyful Splash from 140/s to 150/s.

For Jeff, these are likely welcome changes, especially the adjustment to his ultimate range, which was a common complaint.

Luna Snow

Marvel Rivals

While they've enjoyed her dropping the bass, they've made adjustments to Luna's ultimate ability to prevent players from abusing its healing capabilities:

Increase the interval for switching between healing and damage in Fate of Both Worlds from 0.1s to 0.5s.

Luna Snow's nerf may be a bit harsh, especially since the healing aspect made her a top pick in some lobbies.

Mantis

Marvel Rivals

They'll be making Mantis a bit less fleet-footed, reducing her roaming support capability:

Reduce Nature's Favor (passive) movement boost from 2.5m/s to 1.5m/s.

There's no doubt some are disappointed by the movement speed nerf, but this will likely allow for a more balanced gameplay experience without her becoming overpowered.

Rocket Raccoon

Marvel Rivals

Rocket could use an enhancement to his healing capability:

Increase the healing of Repair Mode from 60 per/s to 70 per/s.

It's hard to not be pleased to see Rocket get a bit more viability in prolonged engagements, making him a stronger support in team compositions.

BONUS - Team-Ups

Hawkeye – Black Widow

To further tone down Hawkeye's oppression, they'll be reducing his seasonal buff

Reduce Hawkeye's season bonus from 20% to 15%.

Hela – Thor – Loki

Much like Hawkeye, Hela's overwhelming power will be receiving a slight reduction:

Reduce Hela's season bonus from 20% to 15%.

Luna Snow- Namor

They'll be increasing the threat of Namor's Frozen Spawn:

Increase Frozen Spawn damage from 25 to 27.

Increase Frozen Spawn slowing effect applied to hit enemies from 25% to 30%.

Increase berserk state Frozen Spawn damage from 16 to 18.

Rocket Raccoon – The Punisher – Winter Soldier

One of Rocket's best tools will be available more often:

Reduce the cooldown of Ammo Invention from 45s to 40s.

Scarlet Witch - Magneto

A bit underwhelming, the damage capability of this father-daughter Team-Up ability will be enhanced:

Increase Metallic Fusion projectile damage from 55 to 60.

Increase Metallic Fusion spell field damage from 30 to 35.

Thor – Storm – Captain America

They'll be enhancing the damage capability of Storm's side of this Team-Up ability:

Reduce the cooldown of Charged Gale from 20s to 15s.

Increase the damage of Charged Gale from 50 to 55.

Having a hard time choosing the best hero or villain for you? Read The Direct's Tier Rankings for every Marvel Rivlas character.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.