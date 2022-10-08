Disney+ Just Broke Its MCU Post-Credits Streak

The post-credits scene has long been among the most famous characteristics of every new Marvel Studios outing - except for 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This trend has carried forward from the theatrical blockbusters onto Disney+ with these special stingers featuring in all nine streaming series to date.

While there may not have been one every week, all nine finales so far have come accompanied with something to round out the season. Among these scenes, there has been a varied mix of hilarious comedy, dramatic reveals, game-changing twists, and a surprise second-season confirmation for Loki.

As the MCU prepares to bring an all-new label into the equation with its Marvel Studios Special Presentations, this post-credits trend was expected to continue into Werewolf by Night. With the Halloween event setting the course for the supernatural MCU, many were expecting a tease for the likes of Blade.

But alas, Michael Giacchino's Werewolf by Night has come and gone on Disney+, and fans were left rather disappointed when the final credits rolled.

Why Werewolf by Night Didn't Have a Post-Credit Scene

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night has broken the MCU trend of including a post-credits scene in every Disney+ project. The one-off Marvel Studios Special Presentation ended with a transition from black-and-white into color, with the final moments signified by classic "The End" text appearing on-screen.

Marvel Studios

Up until now, every live-action, animated, and short series has featured a post-credit scene in at least one episode. These stingers have included jaw-dropping reveals, surprise twists, and the occasional hilarious joke.

Speaking to Inverse, Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino explained the omission, sharing that “It just felt like, we told our story. We’re good.”

Giacchino went on to note how he thinks the MCU's famous post-credit scenes "are fun," but he didn't want to "distract from the story [they] told:"

“I know those things are fun. I love those things. But I also felt like we don’t have to do them all the time. I don’t want to distract from the story we told. These characters are so important to me. I was like, ‘Let’s just end with our characters.’ Let’s just end with the idea of what’s next.”

The full list of the MCU's Disney+ post-credit scenes can be seen below:

WandaVision

Episode 7 - Ralph Bohner stops Monica from entering Agatha’s lair

Episode 8 - White Vision awakens

Episode 9 - Mid-credits: Monica gets recruited by a Skrull; Post-credits: Wanda reads the Darkhold

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Episode 5: John Walker welds his own Captain America shield

Episode 6: Sharon Carter gets pardoned

Loki

Episode 4: Loki wakes up to the four Variants in the Void

Episode 6: Season 2 gets confirmed by a stamp on a TVA document

What If…?

Episode 9: Black Widow shows Peggy the Hydra Stomper

Hawkeye

Episode 6: A full performance of "Save the City" from Rogers: The Musical plays

Moon Knight

Episode 6: Jake Lockley shoots Arthur Harrow

Ms. Marvel

Episode 1: DODC sees the events of AvengerCon

Episode 6: Captain Marvel switches places with Kamala

I Am Groot

Episode 5: Groot’s drawing and art supplies are seen floating in space

She-Hulk

Episode 1: Bruce Banner reveals to Jen when Steve Rogers lost his virginity

Episode 2: She-Hulk helps her father with household chores

Episode 3: She-Hulk twerks with Megan Thee Stallion

Episode 4: Wong and Madisynn watch The Sopranos at Kamar-Taj

Did Werewolf by Night Need a Post-Credits Scene?

Post-credit scenes and what they offer have become synonymous with the MCU, as they serve as the perfect tool for its interconnected storytelling. Tagging on that extra surprise after the credits roll allows Marvel Studios to tease what comes next without impacting the natural ending of the project.

In the case of Werewolf by Night, just as Giacchino said, a post-credits scene was unnecessary as the ending already teased what's next for these characters. Perhaps a connection to Blade or Moon Knight wouldn't have gone amiss, such as seeing Elsa Bloodstone meet either character, but that was far from needed.

One can only wonder if the decision to omit a post-credits scene from Werewolf by Night was unique to this special or something that will carry into future Marvel Studios Special Presentations. That answer ought to become apparent later this year when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+.

Werewolf by Night joins Avengers: Endgame in an exclusive club as the only two MCU outings not to feature a post-credits scene. Marvel Studios allowing Giacchino to follow through on his decision to omit a post-credits scene, just as he pushed for the black-and-white format, clearly showcases the creative freedom he was given.

Werewolf by Night is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.