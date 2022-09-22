Marvel Recruits Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer for Disney+ Iron Man Spin-off

Armor Wars has had an interesting trajectory ever since its announcement in 2020. While all of the other announced Marvel Studios projects made progress towards becoming a reality, Don Cheadle’s first solo project remained suspiciously quiet. In fact, when it wasn’t even mentioned at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, many thought the Iron Man spin-off might have actually been stealth canceled.

Thankfully the showrunner himself took to social media to set fans at ease, confirming that the show was still happening. But what was causing the project’s abnormally slow development?

While there’s still no answer on that front, fans were relieved when that radio silence came to an end at D23 just a few weeks ago when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage, showed off a new logo, and revealed that the upcoming series was still happening. Not only that, but he also revealed how the story of the project would spiral directly from the events of Secret Invasion.

Now, thankfully, it seems the ball is still very much rolling for the project, as it’s recruited three additional writers—one of which is a Star Wars veteran.

Armor Wars Gets Kenobi Talent

Marvel

According to the Writer’s Guild of America, as noticed by Reddit user u/xksgdm, Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars has added four additional writers to the staff.

Rayna McClendon (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Willow, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Lekethia Dalcoe (Wool, Two Sentence Horror Stories), Garrick Bernard (Solar Opposites), and Emma Fletcher (Trinkets, Parks and Recreation) are the lucky four to hop aboard the Iron Man spin-off train. They will all be joining Head Writer Yassir Lester on the project.

The four have some solid previous experience on their resumes, with McClendon having worked as a writer and consulting producer on the immensely popular Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Armor Wars is Actually Happening

Not only is it great to see the development of Armor Wars actually moving forward, but all of these new writers have some solid work behind them. The biggest note amongst them is McClendon’s experience on Obi-Wan.

While some fans may have been lukewarm on the series, there are many who absolutely adored it. For the fans that loved Obi-Wan Kenobi, hearing of McClendon's involvement with the upcoming MCU show is nothing but good news.

With the show now having a Head Writer and at least four other staff writers, Armor Wars may actually become a reality after all. When might fans see it become a reality? Well, it’s probably safe to assume it’ll be no earlier than 2024.

Given how slow everything does seem to be moving in the industry, an early 2025 landing is probably the safest bet for Armor Wars--especially factoring in all of the VFX work that will theoretically need to be done, seeing as the show will have tons of Iron Man-type suits flying around (at least according to its title).