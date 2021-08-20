Yassir Lester Nabs Head Writer Job for MCU's Armor Wars

Marvel Studios is beginning to make major progress toward development for its projects coming later in 2021 and 2022. Eternals received its long-awaited second trailer while other news revealed plans for Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart to join the cast of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Flying under the radar among the nearly two dozen confirmed Phase 4 entries has been Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars, which will be the MCU veteran’s first headlining effort after 12 years of service. While no specific story details are known, Colonel James Rhodes will have the chance for his story to evolve after the death of his friend and ally Tony Stark in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Currently, Armor Wars has no signs pointing to a specific production schedule or any news about who will join Cheadle in this expansion to the Iron Man legacy. That now looks to change with the first major personnel addition to this anticipated 2022 outing.

Marvel Announces Head Writer For Armor Wars Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios

Deadline reported that Marvel Studios hired Yassir Lester as the head writer for the Armor Wars series coming to Disney+.

Lester's pitch for what the show could reportedly excited both Marvel Studios executives and series star Don Cheadle. Lester previously worked with Cheadle as a lead writer for Showtime's Black Monday.

AN UNUSUAL JOURNEY TO MARVEL

truTV

Lester has taken quite the unique path to earn the head writer position with a major production from Marvel Studios, having largely found success as an actor and stand-up comedian over the past decade. He's been seen on screen in series like Champions, The Mindy Project, and even Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who recently took its own shot at Marvel over Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Lester has co-starred with Armor Wars lead Don Cheadle on the Showtime series Black Monday, which should establish a solid working relationship between the two for the new MCU project. The head writer has already proven himself to be a big fan of Marvel's work, and considering his impressive pitch, he appears to be ready for this new challenge.

Now that Armor Wars has its head writer in Lester, the wait continues for more news on other characters coming to the series and a timeframe for production and release. With other Iron Man-centric shows like Ironheart coming next year and potential ties to stories told in 2021 like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the stage is set for a special continuation on long-standing legacy characters.

Armor Wars is set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2022.