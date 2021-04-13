Marvel Producer Reveals Why There's No Headquarters In Falcon and the Winter Soldier

With four episodes now under its belt, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is heading towards its final act. MCU fans will certainly want to strap in, as the fifth episode will be the longest of the series yet.

And, according to Marvel Studios Producer Nate Moore, "Episode 5" will be the series' "strongest episode" as well. The Marvel Studios executive has thoroughly discussed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealing that viewers haven't seen the last of Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley.

Moore even talked about the Disney+ shows as a whole, explaining why it took so long to get to characters like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk and the importance of them finally getting their own series.

Now, the Marvel producer has talked about the potential story restrictions that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could have faced...

MARVEL PRODUCER EXPLAINS THE LACK OF HEADQUARTERS

Marvel

During an interview on Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast, Marvel Studios Producer Nate Moore was asked about the elements of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that made it feel like a cinematic experience.

Moore pointed to the show being filmed largely on location, which he mentions was hindered by earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the impact of COVID-19. The producer compared their approach to choosing settings to the financial limitations of locations for other shows, like the Red Keep in Game of Thrones:

"If you look at a lot of television shows, y'know, you end for instance being in the same set a lot because you kinda have to just build, y'know, the Red Keep and you gotta go to the Red Keep every week because, man, you spent a lot of money building the Red Keep."

Nate Moore then went on to discuss the challenges of balancing the story, leading the choice for locations with writing scenarios that require the characters to go "back to headquarters." In the end, Moore felt that the lack of a central headquarters for Bucky and Sam combated these potential narrative restrictions:

"Falcon and Winter Soldier could've been a headquarters show, I would argue, but we were able, again hopefully in a way that feels effective and feels big, to not restrain the story in that way."

A GLOBETROTTING ADVENTURE FOR FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER

Budget is often the one factor preventing television narratives from being able to significantly change things up week to week. Luckily for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it has the bank of Disney to aid in this department.

Every episode of the Marvel series has had a drastically different location, helping to make each installment a memorable and unique experience. The necessity to return to some sort of headquarters would not only have led to a lack of variety in the narrative but also in the visuals as well.

Other Marvel series like Agents of SHIELD have arguably suffered from this, being forced to return to a central location that prevents the writers from going where they want to.

Louisiana. Madripoor. Wakanda. Latvia. All of these locations and more have created distinct vibes that add to the sense of adventure and potentially world-threatening stakes that Bucky and Sam are experiencing.

The first four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available now on Disney+.