Falcon and Winter Soldier's Strongest Episode Is Coming This Week, Claims Marvel Producer

Over recent weeks, the cast and crew of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have continually been raising the hype surrounding the series' upcoming fifth episode. The show's creator Malcolm Spellman has teased the penultimate installment as a tear-jerker for fans, along with promises of a grounded Marvel Comics character cameo.

"Episode 5" has recently been leaked to be the longest one to come out of Marvel Studios' Disney+ run yet with sixty-one minutes of Sam and Bucky action. With all the promises made around what's to come, hardcore fans have begun theorizing on a level that hasn't been seen since WandaVision.

With the twists and turns of “The Whole World is Watching" now out of the way, heads are beginning to turn towards Friday's highly-anticipated fifth episode. Despite the letdown many viewers experienced when their theories didn't come true in WandaVision, the team behind Sam and Bucky's show aren't hesitating to continue to raise their fans' hype for what's just around the corner.

EPISODE FIVE WILL BE FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER'S BEST

Marvel

Marvel producer Nate Moore appeared on Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast last week to discuss Marvel's current streaming blockbuster and to raise hype for the climactic episodes to come. When asked to comment on next week's upcoming fifth episode, he described it as the “strongest episode” of the series:

“[Episode] Five really gets to be the culmination of the theme. And I do think both from an acting standpoint and from a filmmaking standpoint, it's our strongest episode.”

WHAT SECRETS IS EPISODE FIVE HIDING?

Normally when it comes to a Marvel Studios property, footage from the climax of the story would be totally absent from all the trailers and marketing. However, in the case of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a lot of footage has been revealed that is yet to appear in the series.

Since John Walker's Captain America brutally murdered an unarmed Flag Smasher with the iconic star-spangled shield, it's hard to imagine what consequences could await America's newest hero. Naturally, fans are expecting that Sam Wilson will finally get his hands on the shield again soon to take on the mantle Steve Rogers left him in the concluding moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, there's plenty of action still to come with more treacherous activity from Zemo, more fighting with the Flag Smashers, and more family time for Sam Wilson and his sister.

While some of this will obviously be saved for the season finale, there's plenty of excitement to come this week. For example, fans can expect to see the grounded Marvel Comics character that is set to make their debut with a popular actor in the role in "Epsiode 5," and hopefully another development on the elusive Power Broker villain that remains in the shadows as their identity is still a mystery.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut its fifth episode this Friday, April 16, exclusively on Disney+.