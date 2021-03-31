Falcon and Winter Soldier Leak Reveals Next Episode Is Longest One Yet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has proven to be Disney+'s biggest hit yet with viewing figures for the premier outpacing both The Mandalorian and WandaVision.

Throughout the runs of both Disney's previous big-budget streaming series', many viewers criticized the shows for their shorter episode lengths, as many hoped for longer installments with more action, story, and character. However, both regularly disappointed fans, as the service is still yet to release an hour-long episode.

In its two episodes released so far, Marvel's current series has come close to the mark with 50-minute episodes, however, a lot of viewers are still calling for more. Based on a recent leak, it seems the next installment will come ever closer to that mark, with Marvel Studios' longest episode yet.

EPISODE THREE COMES IN JUST UNDER AN HOUR

Marvel

A leak posted on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers Reddit by Plenty_Echidna_545 has seemingly revealed the running time for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's upcoming third installment. The user claims the episode will run for 54 minutes and feature Zemo, as was expected based on Friday's cliffhanger.

As of now, that is all the information available, however, the leaker says that they will make a follow-up post once they manage to get the episode title. The same source has previously revealed accurate episode lengths and titles for previous episodes of the Disney+ series as well as WandaVision, making this information likely reliable.

ALMOST A DISNEY+ RECORD

With a 54-minute running time for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's third episode, this places it just behind The Mandalorian's season two premiere “The Marshall” as the second-longest episode yet of a Disney+ original.

It's hard to believe this will already mark the half-way point in Sam and Bucky's debut solo adventure, but there is still plenty of action to come. As the series' creators continue to raise hype around the fifth episode, it's more than likely a future installment will go on to break the hour episode mark.

Last week's second installment “The Star-Spangled Man” saw an increase in pace from the premiere as the duo finally met up and came face to face with John Walker, the new Captain America. The action-packed episode left fans on a cliffhanger as Sam and Bucky set-off to go and talk to Zemo.

Based on this Reddit leak, it seems that, as expected, the two Avengers will come face-to-face with Zemo for the first time since 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The MCU is yet to reveal whether Zemo was a victim of Thanos' snap in Infinity War, this is likely something that will be addressed when the villain makes his return this Friday.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere its third episode on Disney+ this Friday.