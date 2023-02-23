Marvel’s Next Disney+ Show Receives May Release Window (Report)

The MCU's next Disney+ show, Secret Invasion, may have gotten its best update yet regarding its eventual release date on the streaming service.

Phase 5 will kick off on Disney+ with arguably the MCU's biggest series yet, Secret Invasion, bringing the widely-popular Skrull invasion storyline from the comics to the small screen. With this being the first streaming series of the year as Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn team up for their third MCU project together, the big question is when exactly fans will get the chance to see this show.

Originally set to arrive in 2022, Secret Invasion has faced the same delays as many of its Multiverse Saga counterparts, which has been especially tough for fans given the anticipation for this story.

Then, the show was set for a Spring 2023 release as the first new Phase 5 series, although no other specifics have been offered up to this point.

Secret Invasion Finally Sets MCU Release Window

Insider KC Walsh shared on Twitter that Marvel Studios is currently planning to have Secret Invasion premiere on Disney+ in May 2023.

While he did note that this could change, that timeframe would roughly line up with Marvel's initially announced Spring 2023 release date that was shared at San Diego Comic-Con 2022:

"'Secret Invasion' is currently slated to premiere in May (obv as we’ve seen this could change)"

When Can MCU Fans Expect Secret Invasion?

It's been noted on multiple occasions that Marvel Studios is set to delay a number of MCU releases, meaning it's not all that shocking to see Secret Invasion coming as late as May.

And with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania taking the spotlight early this year, the MCU is giving its first Phase 5 Disney+ show plenty of breathing room before it takes over the prime Spring release timeframe.

Now, all that's left is to predict exactly which week in May the series will release, with a few potential options working well for the new outing.

That month will already bring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the big screen, which could be the MCU's most hotly-anticipated project this year. It will also be only a couple of weeks after The Mandalorian Season 3 finishes for Star Wars.

With MCU releases coming on Wednesdays, the best bet for when Secret Invasion will premiere could be either May 17 or May 24, both of which would give it more than a week of space after Guardians 3 hits theaters. This would also put it well after the last episode of The Mandalorian and well before anything else that comes out this spring and summer.

As either of those dates are still about three months away, Marvel likely won't confirm anything regarding the show's release date for at least a few more weeks. But with anticipation building over the heroes and villains that could potentially appear alongside Nick Fury and Talos, it will continue to be a hot topic.

Secret Invasion is reportedly set to premiere on Disney+ this May.