Captain Marvel 2 Announces Casting of 1 Forgotten Secret Invasion Character

A surprising connection between Secret Invasion on Disney+ and The Marvels was revealed.

Set to release on November 10, The Marvels isn't only a sequel to the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel but also this year's Skrull-centric streaming series featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Now, MCU fans are learning more about the ties between Secret Invasion and Captain Marvel 2, including the presence of a once-overlooked Disney+ character.

Secret Invasion Character Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2

Gary Lewis

Marvel Studios has cast actor Gary Lewis to play a character in The Marvels who was first name-dropped in Secret Invasion.

According to Captain Marvel 2's recent project profile, Lewis, who's best known for his roles in Billy Elliot and Gangs of New York, plays "Emperor Dro'ge", who's "the leader of the Skrulls:"

"Emperor Dro’ge (Gary Lewis) is the leader of the Skrulls, whose existence is once again threatened by the Kree"

Marvel Studios

Ben Mendelsohn's Talos first mentions Emperor Dro'ge/Drogge in Episode 2 of Secret Invasion, saying:

"I sent out the call and every Skrull that isn't in Emperor Drogge's colony, they answered."

While little else is known about this Skrull leader, he will no doubt be dealing with the fallout of Secret Invasion in Captain Marvel 2 along with this renewed threat from the Kree.

Why Captain Marvel 2 Needs Emperor Dro'ge

Marvel

Even though Ben Mendelsohn only mentioned this Skrull Emperor once, the existence of a Skrull colony is significant and, just like Dro'ge, something Marvel fans were previously unaware of.

Just where this colony is and how it's been affected by Secret Invasion and other recent MCU events will be interesting to see.

It's also worth noting that the role of Gary Lewis' Emperor could be a necessary one since Secret Invasion killed off Talos.

Since The Marvels' three leads are all human, the Skrulls are going to need a spokesperson, especially if they're the ones most at risk.

The question now is whether Lewis' Emperor Dro'ge will be another ally for Nick Fury and Captain Marvel or a problem with a different, conflicting perspective.

With such a packed cast and a shorter runtime, it's tough to know the extent of his screen time; but there's no denying this once-forgotten character could have an influential role.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10.