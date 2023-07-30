Emilia Clarke Breaks Silence on Becoming a Marvel Superhero

Game of Thrones and Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke gave her thoughts on becoming an MCU superhero, calling it “the most amount of fun.”

Clarke's debut MCU role in Secret Invasion has been a curious and secretive one, as Marvel Studios even put off revealing her character's identity as Talos' daughter G'iah until close to the premiere.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion.

G'iah went on a journey from a follower of Gravik to his biggest adversary in the Disney+ series, with her becoming a fully-fledged superhero - with the powers of 22 popular MCU characters - to defeat him in a surprise finale twist.

Emilia Clarke Talks About Becoming a MCU Superhero

Speaking with the official Marvel site, Emilia Clarke spoke on how she had "the most amount of fun" filming Secret Invasion's final fight and stunts where she became one of the MCU's most powerful superheroes.

The actress explained her "favorite part" of the shoot involved being put on a stunt chariot and attached to wires, along with some fake running:

“There was a part of this fight where I was on a [stunt] chariot. Then I was doing all the running, but I wasn't actually running. I was on a chariot, which was being pulled by a car. And then my favorite bit is they put me on the wires!”

Obviously, as G'iah spends much of the scene in the air, Clarke was on wires for much of the shoot. She claimed the stunt team “couldn’t get [her] out of them” once the scene was finished.

The star then stated her love for rides as a "theme park-riding kind of girl," noting how "if [she] could just live in wires," then she would:

“I literally was like, this is my best day ever. I'm a theme park-riding kind of gal. Give me a trapeze. Give me a roller coaster. It felt exactly like that. I just kept giggling. I couldn't stop giggling. It was genuinely the funnest day I've ever had on set — ever, ever, ever. if I could just live in wires, if I could be in wires now— Oh, it's so good. After I wanted to tell everyone, I just came back, I’ve done something!”

She then opened up about creating her own take on an iconic superhero pose and how it is tougher than one may think, calling it "the biggest anticlimactic move:"

“You just stand there, and then you got to exit the screen. You're like, well, I actually can't fly. And I'm not attached to the wires right now, so I'm just going to have to do the dumbest thing ever and just look really mean. And then jump. That's exactly it. The biggest anticlimactic move. You've been building up. Been doing all the nasty talk. And then you just hop.”

Regardless of any difficulties or anticlimactic moments, Clarke was still adamant it was her "best day."

Will Emilia Clarke's Superhero Stick Around in the MCU?

Regardless, series director Ali Selim teased the future may not be set in stone for Emilia Clarke and G'iah just yet. Discussing the ending where G'iah teamed up with Sonya Falsworth, the filmmaker noted how it can be seen as a "lovely resolution" to this story or "a cliffhanger" to tease future projects.

There's no telling how Marvel Studios will handle G'iah going forward, as she is an almost completely original character with no comic history to go off. But it wouldn't be surprising, especially with an actress as huge as Clarke, if she were to make her way into the next Avengers movies to join the fight against Kang.

Clearly, Clarke is up for reuniting with Marvel for more superhero action, as she already praised the studio as "absolutely brilliant" and how she would be "so lucky" to stick around for a full decade as G'iah. One has to wonder whether she will ever get herself a superhero suit or codename to go with her new powers.

In taking the Harvest and gaining the powers of many MCU powerhouses, Clarke's G'iah became one of the most overpowered characters out there. And while that may seem awesome, albeit controversial, Marvel Studios may have created a big problem for its power ranking going forward.

With how insanely powerful G'iah has now become, the studio may need to go to some lengths to depower her in some way. After all, her current powerset essentially leaves her as an even more powerful Captain Marvel, as she combines her powerset with countless other characters.

Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+.