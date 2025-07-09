10 Marvel & DC Variant Characters Who Deserve a Live-Action Debut

Multiversal storytelling has become the new cool, and superhero movies are no longer confined to a single reality. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to The Flash, the multiverse has cracked wide open, allowing fans to glimpse alternate timelines, twisted identities, and reimagined legacies. But even with this narrative freedom, some of the most iconic and compelling variants in comic book history have yet to grace the big screen.

Marvel and DC have long explored the what-ifs and what-could-have-beens through alternate Earths and timelines. These stories often deliver radical reimaginings of beloved characters, some more heroic, others far darker.

In many cases, these variants became cult favorites or breakout sensations, earning devoted fan bases and reshaping how fans view familiar names like Superman, Spider-Man, or Batman. Most superhero fans can name at least 10 variant characters from the top of their heads, whose unique origins, powerful arcs, and appeal make them perfect candidates for live-action adaptation.

Fan-Favorite Variant Characters Who Deserve Their Moment on Screen

Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara)

Marvel Comics

Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi in 1992, Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O’Hara, hails from the futuristic Marvel 2099 universe. A geneticist in Nueva York, Miguel gains spider-like abilities after a lab accident involving genetic splicing. Unlike Peter Parker, Miguel’s powers include enhanced strength, claws, organic webbing, and one particularly unique ability that rivals Dracula. He uses his abilities to fight corporate oppression in a dystopian world.

Miguel’s cyberpunk aesthetic and morally complex journey set him apart from the classic Spider-Man. His struggle against the mega-corporation Alchemax and his outsider perspective as a half-Mexican, half-Irish hero add layers of cultural and social depth to his character. His appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (voiced by Oscar Isaac) showcased his gritty charisma.

Fans love Miguel’s darker, more intense take on the Spider-Man mantle. His futuristic suit and anti-corporate stance make him even cooler than he already is. His popularity in comics and the animated Spider-Verse films makes him a perfect variant for a live-action debut.

Red Son Superman

DC

Introduced in Mark Millar’s 2003 Elseworlds tale Superman: Red Son, this version of Superman grows up in the Soviet Union after his rocket lands in Ukraine instead of Kansas. Raised under communist ideals, Kal-El became a champion of the USSR, serving Stalin and later leading the nation himself.

Red Son Superman flips the traditional narrative of the Man of Steel, presenting him as a product of a radically different upbringing. His story explores themes of power, loyalty, and the consequences of ideology, offering a nuanced take on a character often seen as infallible. The animated adaptation Superman: Red Son (2020) demonstrated his cinematic potential.

Cosmic Ghost Rider (Frank Castle)

Marvel Comics

Created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw in 2018, Cosmic Ghost Rider is a future version of Frank Castle, the Punisher, who makes a deal with Mephisto after dying in battle. Resurrected as a Ghost Rider, he later becomes a herald of Galactus, gaining the Power Cosmic. This unhinged, cosmic-powered antihero travels time and space, wielding fiery chains and cosmic energy.

Cosmic Ghost Rider combines the Punisher’s brutal vigilantism with the supernatural vibe of the original Ghost Rider, who might be making an MCU debut soon. His irreverent humor and tragic backstory—losing his family and battling his cursed existence—make him a chaotic yet compelling figure.

The Batman Who Laughs

DC Comics

Debuting in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Dark Nights: Metal (2017), The Batman Who Laughs is a twisted version of Bruce Wayne from the Dark Multiverse. Infected by a Joker toxin after killing his archenemy, this Batman becomes a sadistic, Joker-like villain, leading the Dark Knights to conquer the multiverse under the deity Barbatos.

This character merges Batman’s tactical genius with the Joker’s anarchic cruelty, creating a terrifying hybrid. His chilling design, pale skin, spiked visor, and maniacal grin pair with his ruthless intellect, making him one of DC’s most unforgettable characters.

Ultimate Reed Richards (The Maker)

Marvel Comics

Introduced in Mark Millar and Brian Michael Bendis’ Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004), Ultimate Reed Richards starts as a young, brilliant scientist in the Ultimate Universe. After a series of tragedies, he turns villainous, becoming The Maker, a manipulative genius who seeks to reshape reality using his intellect and a city-sized supercomputer.

The Maker’s transformation from hero to villain contrasts with the mainstream Reed Richards’ positivity; his fall from grace and ability to outsmart entire universes make him a unique and complex character.

Flashpoint Batman (Thomas Wayne)

DC Comics

Created by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert in Flashpoint (2011), Thomas Wayne becomes Batman in an alternate timeline where his son Bruce is killed in Crime Alley. Driven by grief, Thomas dons the cowl, using lethal force to fight crime in a dystopian Gotham, even aligning with villains to save his world.

Unlike the traditional Batman, Thomas Wayne is a darker, more violent vigilante who wields guns and embraces a tragic, vengeful mindset. Flashpoint Batman was supposed to debut in Zack Snyder's DCEU, but this never materialized.

Injustice Superman

Injustice

Debuting in the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic series (2013), based on the video game by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice Superman is a version of Clark Kent who turns authoritarian after the Joker tricks him into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child, triggering Metropolis’s destruction.

Consumed by grief and rage, he establishes a tyrannical regime to enforce peace, clashing with heroes like Batman. Injustice Superman explores the devastating consequences of a hero’s fall, transforming the symbol of hope into a ruthless dictator. His tragic arc, coupled with his immense power, creates a compelling narrative with immense cinematic potential.

His popularity in the Injustice franchise and animated adaptations makes him a prime candidate for a live-action portrayal, offering a darker take on the Man of Steel.

Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy)

Sony Pictures

Created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014), Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, hails from Earth-65, where she’s bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. As Spider-Woman, she fights crime while dealing with the guilt of Peter’s death.

Spider-Gwen reimagines Gwen Stacy as a punk-rock hero with a distinct visual style, including a white-and-pink suit and a love for drumming.

Her fierce independence and unique design have made her a standout in the Spider-Verse films and comics. Fans adore her because many can relate to her struggles.

Iron Lad (Nathaniel Richards)

Marvel Comics

Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung in Young Avengers #1 (2005), Iron Lad is a teenage Nathaniel Richards from the future, destined to become the villain Kang the Conqueror. Rejecting his dark fate, he travels back in time, dons a neurokinetic armor, and forms the Young Avengers to fight for good. His advanced armor and leadership skills make him a solid hero, while his connection to Kang offers rich storytelling potential for the MCU.

With Jonathan Majors Kang not likely to come back to the MCU, introducing Nathaniel Richards as a variant in the MCU could be the perfect opportunity for Marvel Studios to recast the character and continue his storyline in a new direction.

Kingdom Come Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Introduced in Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come (1996), this older, battle-hardened Wonder Woman hails from a future where superheroes have become reckless. Exiled from Themyscira for her warrior ways, she leads a new Justice League to restore order, wielding a magical sword and a more militant outlook.

She is a seasoned, pragmatic hero with a commanding presence. Her iconic design and story are compelling enough for a silver-screen debut.