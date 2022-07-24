Regé-Jean Page Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Secret Invasion has been a long time coming. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started, fans have wanted the famous comic event to be adapted. When Captain Marvel came around, audiences knew it could be right around the corner. Then, when the Disney+ show was revealed, it wasn't what fans were expecting.

From what Disney has told the world, the upcoming show is going to be a lot different than the source material. The tone will be more in line with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and will play more on the spy level than a global superhero one.

The project has loads of talent attached to it. Of course, there are returning faces such as Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, and Cobie Smulders Maria Hill. Plenty of new faces will be joining as well, such as Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Christopher McDonald.

Now it looks like another big-time actor has joined the fun: Regé-Jean Page.

Regé-Jean Page Joins the Party

After Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, a new press release revealed that Regé-Jean Page will be joining the cast of Secret Invasion and become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page."

So Who Is Page Playing?

This isn't the first time Regé-Jean Page's name has come up in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in early 2021, the actor was rumored to be cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In fact, those same whispers theorized that he was going to be the next Black Panther.

Obviously, that's not what happened. Instead, it seems he's jumped aboard the Secret Invasion train. But what role will he be playing? Well, that's hard to even give an educated guess to, especially with how little information about the story Marvel has given fans.

With the show's focus on Skrulls, there is one big character who'll see an adaptation at one point or another: the Super Skrull, otherwise known as Kl'rt. The character is most known for being an antagonist to the Fantastic Four, as he's able to use all of the team's superpowers against them.

Page is a great actor, so whoever he does end up playing, the MCU will be better off with him in it.

Secret Invasion is currently set to hit Disney+ at some point during Spring 2023.