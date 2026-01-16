5 Years Later, Marvel Celebrates Its Best Disney+ Series With New Trailer

Five years after it set the standard for what a Marvel Studios television show could be, WandaVision is back in the spotlight. To mark the anniversary of its debut on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, Marvel released a brand-new promotional trailer celebrating the series’ legacy, impact, and enduring popularity, underscoring how important the show remains to the MCU’s post-Endgame era.

The new trailer, shared via Marvel India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, serves as a condensed love letter to the series that kicked off Marvel Studios’ entire streaming slate. Rather than teasing new story content, the promo looks back, spotlighting many of WandaVision’s most enduring moments and reminding fans why the show remains the gold standard for Marvel Television.

When WandaVision premiered, it didn’t just launch Marvel’s TV ambitions. It challenged audience expectations. Instead of a straightforward superhero narrative, the series leaned hard into classic sitcom formats, emotional storytelling, and long-form mystery, all while pushing the MCU into stranger territory than ever before. The gamble paid off, setting a high bar for the series that followed.

Marvel Drops a WandaVision Anniversary Trailer

Marvel Television

The newly released trailer celebrates five years since WandaVision debuted on Disney+, blending footage from across the show’s nine-episode run. From the slapstick shenanigans in its early black-and-white episodes to the enduring love between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the 30-second retrospective—set to the second episode’s jaunty theme song—focuses on the show’s lighter moments.

The trailer functions less like marketing and more like a victory lap as the trilogy that kicked off with WandaVision ends with VisionQuest in 2026. The decision to mark the anniversary at all is notable. The studio rarely revisits past Disney+ releases in this way, which speaks volumes about how fans, critics, and Marvel itself view its first foray into television.

Why WandaVision Still Matters to the MCU

Marvel Television

Looking back, it’s hard to overstate how important WandaVision was to Marvel’s post-Endgame transition. Debuting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t just the first MCU Disney+ series. It was an escape from the realities of a terrifying, uncertain world. But it was also proof that Marvel Studios could successfully tell heartbreaking, character-driven stories that eschewed the superhero movie formula.

Led by Elizabeth Olsen’s deeply layered performance as the grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff, the show explored trauma, loss, and denial in a way the MCU hadn’t before. Bettany’s Vision, Kathryn Hahn’s campy and performative Agatha Harkness, and the series’ inventive format all helped push the franchise into more experimental territory.

More importantly, WandaVision laid the groundwork for what Marvel TV could be. Later series would experiment with tone and structure, but few matched the cultural impact or creative confidence of Marvel’s first streaming outing on Disney+. Half a decade later, fans still debate its twists, its finale, and how its events could shape the MCU’s future.

A Reminder of Marvel’s Disney+ High Point

Marvel Television

The timing of the show’s fifth anniversary comes as Marvel Television continues to retool its Disney+ strategy. WandaVision serves as a reminder of what worked when the studio took big creative swings rather than playing it safe.

The show itself is a symbol of what can happen when passionate, compelling storytelling meets thoughtful, clever execution. There are no signs of watered-down themes or mid-season retooling across its nine episodes. Instead, it’s the product of a sharp, focused, unwavering vision, and Marvel allowing the show’s creative team the freedom to execute it.

The trailer doesn’t tease the many questions concerning Wanda and Vision’s whereabouts, leading into Avengers: Doomsday. But with Wanda’s story continuing to loom large over the MCU’s future, Billy Maximoff's (Joe Locke) debut as Wiccan in Agatha All Along, and an adult Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica) playing an important role in VisionQuest, the show’s legacy remains very much alive.

This new trailer doesn’t tease what’s next, and it doesn’t need to. Instead, it exists on its own merits and reminds fans why it remains the benchmark every new Marvel Disney+ series is inevitably compared against. That, in itself, is a legacy worth celebrating.