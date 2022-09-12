Brie Larson Hilariously Responds to Marvel Trolls With New Photo

Brie Larson will return to the MCU's big screen in 2023 with her second solo movie, The Marvels, next to Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. But since she first joined the franchise in 2019's Captain Marvel, Larson has also had to deal with more than her fair share of critics on top of online harassment from trolls.

Most recently, after The Marvels got some of the spotlight at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, Larson addressed her future in the Marvel Universe with some intriguing comments. The Academy Award-winning actress questioned if fans want to see more of her after her 2023 solo sequel.

Marvel

Now, following her appearance at D23 to help promote The Marvels, Larson has taken to social media to address some of the trolls that have come at her over her inclusion in the MCU.

Brie Larson Sends a Message to Fans

MCU star Brie Larson took to Twitter to send a message to online trolls who have sent out sexist message about her role in the MCU, particularly with her upcoming role in Marvel Studios' The Marvels set for July 2023.

She shared two images of herself alongside Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, and Monica Rambeau star Teyonah Parris from behind the scenes of the 2022 D23 Fan Expo.

Twitter

While the first pic captured them in more casual poses, the quartet bunched up closer together for the second image, giving an intense stare to the camera. Larson captioned the picture with "*trolls combust*," directly acknowledging those online who may criticize such photos.

Twitter

The Marvels Star Ready to Combat Online Trolls

Considering how long Brie Larson has dealt with this kind of trolling from fans, it's no surprise that she shared this post to indicate she's not going anywhere anytime soon.

While Larson certainly isn't the only Marvel star to come back at fan trolling with more trolling, she's dealt with it more than most of her co-stars and coworkers. With Captain Marvel being arguably the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe, and with her solo sequel bringing in two more powerful female characters, the veteran MCU star remains ready to tackle that kind of negative commentary.

On the brighter side, anticipation is already building to see what The Marvels will add to the growing MCU last year after the first footage from the sequel debuted at D23.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.