Mark Ruffalo Is Reuniting With His 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Co-Star For His Next Movie - And It's Led By An Avengers Actress

Mark Ruffalo's next movie will feature multiple stars from the greater Marvel universe, including a big name from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Ruffalo has a long history in Hollywood, including four Oscar nominations and other award wins, he has spent the last 14 years starring as Dr. Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the MCU. This has led to a number of appearances alongside other Marvel veterans in other projects since first taking on the enormous green rage monster in 2012.

Netflix confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will star in a new movie titled Good Sex, set for release later this year. This movie is directed and written by Lena Dunham, best known for her work on Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019), Girls (2012-17), and This Is 40 (2012).

Sony Pictures

That same report revealed that Tramell Tillman was also cast for an undisclosed role in this movie. Along with his work in Severance (2022-27) and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (2025), Tillman joined the MCU alongside Ruffalo as William Metzger in Brand New Day. Metzger was introduced as the Director of the Department of Damage Control, and he may return to the MCU in Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie, coming on May 5, 2028.

Sony Pictures

Along with Ruffalo and Tillman, MCU veteran Natalie Portman will play the leading role in this movie — a couple's therapist named Ally who dips her toes into the New York dating scene, getting more than she bargained for. Portman spent 11 years with Marvel Studios as Dr. Jane Foster (who eventually became The Mighty Thor in the Multiverse Saga), starring in three of Marvel's four solo Thor movies and making an uncredited cameo in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Every Confirmed Mark Ruffalo Movie in Development

Being Heumann

Apple TV

Sian Heder is set to come to the Toronto International Film Festival later this year with his new movie, Being Heumann, based on Judith Heumann's book of the same name. Ruffalo will star as former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Joseph A. Califano Jr., who held the job in real life from 1977 to 1979 under President Jimmy Carter. The cast also includes Ruth Madeley (Nightsleeper), Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Rob Delaney (Deadpool & Wolverine).

This biographical drama is based on the late Heumann's memoir and centers on a 28-day sit-in in which Heumann and dozens of disabled activists occupied San Francisco's Federal Building. Here, they hoped to force the government to enforce Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which stopped groups and schools receiving money from the government from discriminating against those with disabilities. Being Heumann will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, in select theaters on November 6, and on Apple TV on November 13.

Gatto

Pixar

Early next year, Mark Ruffalo will take on the leading role in a Disney/Pixar movie, playing a stray black cat named Nero in Gatto. Enrico Casarosa will join Ruffalo in the voice cast as a slapstick pigeon named Saverio and will direct the movie. The cast also includes Ruffalo's fellow MCU veteran Laurence Fishburne as Rocco, a cat mob boss who Nero works for.

This movie (which uses a different animation style from the typical Pixar outing) follows Nero in Venice, Italy, as he is indebted to Rocco. He then seeks his true purpose in life by navigating Venice and forming an unexpected friendship with a human artist named Maya. Gatto is set to be released in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Santo Subito!

Playtime

Directed by Bertrand Bonello, Ruffalo will take on leading-man duties in the new movie Santo Subito!, playing the role of Father Joseph Murolo. The cast will also include Charlotte Rampling (Anna-Teresa Tymieniecka), Andrzej Chyra (Pope John Paul II), Cezary Zak (Stanislaw Dziwisz), and Marisa Borini (Sofia Murolo).

Set in Vatican City, this movie follows the real-world death of Pope John Paul II in 2005, amid crowds chanting "Santo Subito!" for immediate sainthood. Murolo (an American priest) serves as devil's advocate, uncovering complex secrets while speaking with witnesses and having his own faith tested. Santo Subito! does not have a confirmed release date, and filming started in March 2026.

Task Season 2

HBO

Finally, Ruffalo is confirmed to reunite with HBO and HBO Max for Task Season 2, in which he leads the cast as Philadelphia-based FBI agent Tom Brandis. Alongside fellow MCU veteran Tom Pelphrey (known for his role as Ward Meachum in Iron Fist), Season 1's cast also includes Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, and Jamie McShane.

Season 1 puts Ruffalo's Tom Brandis in charge of a task force that investigates a string of violent robberies against stash houses, committed by outlaw motorcycle gangs. Season 2 will throw Ruffalo's character into a new task force with a difficult mission, and the show will also have a massive crossover with Mare of Easttown, as Julianne Nicholson reprises her role as Lori Ross. Filming for Task Season 2 began in July 2026, and it does not yet have a release date.