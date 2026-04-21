Watch: Mandalorian and Grogu Footage Unveils First Look At New Star Wars Droid In Action

A new droid has been spotted in action in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu. The upcoming blockbuster is the first Star Wars film release in 7 years, and officially ushers in a new era of The Mandalorian on the big screen. As a result, the new movie is packing in as many major Star Wars elements as it can, and that includes a healthy dose of droids.

One of these new droids that audiences will witness in action in The Mandalorian & Grogu is the B-2 series mercenary sentry droid. First spotted standing alongside the Hutt siblings in The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer, the droids have since been spotted in action in a new TV spot for the Star Wars film.

The B-2 series mercenary droids are humanoid in design and can be seen in the new spot chasing after Din Djarin and Grogu on a forest planet, where they display fearsome speed and power.

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A second sequence shows a B-2 droid engaging in battle with Djarin, coming at the Mandalorian with its cleaver-like blade, which Mando retaliates against with his blaster.

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The B-2 Mercenary Sentry Droids are variants of the B-2 series super battle droids that have been featured in several Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. The mercenary sentry droid's blade weapons are a significant differentiator from the B-2 super battle droid.

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In The Mandalorian & Grogu, the B-2 mercenary sentry droids appear to be aligned with the Hutts, specifically the Twins, who were last seen in The Book of Boba Fett. Jabba's son, Rotta (played by Jeremy Allen White), is also set to appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu and may be in league with the droids as well.

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Like many of the droids in the post-Return of the Jedi era, the B-2 mercenary sentry droids are looking slightly worse for wear since the Empire's downfall. However, this doesn't seem to have affected their threat level, as Mando is shown sending Grogu away in the TV spot while he continues to fend off the sentry droids and protect his young apprentice.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau with a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White. The film will continue the story set up in The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 and is set for release in theaters on May 22.

The Mandalorian vs B-2 Mercenary Sentry Droids

The Mandalorian has come across his share of droids throughout his time on the Disney+ show, and it's a trend that will continue into his big-screen adventure.

The bounty hunter droid, IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), quickly became a favorite in the initial season of the show after he helped Djarin to protect Grogu from Imperial forces. Since then, friendly droids have been few and far between for Djarin and Grogu, with the duo coming up against the assassin droids, sentry droids, and Moff Gideon's terrifying Dark Troopers.

In The Mandalorian & Grogu, it appears droids will once again serve as an enemy, with the B-2 Mercenary sentry droid series seeking Djarin and Grogu's downfall at the behest of the Hutts. How exactly they rank among the other droid foes Mando and Grogu have faced in the past remains to be seen, but their brief appearance in the TV spot sets them up as a formidable threat.

The duo will find themselves facing several villains in The Mandalorian & Grogu, but the Hutts, like many others, have resorted to calling upon droids to do their dirty work. However, not all the droids the pair encounter will be foes in the new Star Wars film, as the familiar BDX line is also confirmed to make an appearance.