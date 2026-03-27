The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie: All 5 Types of Stormtroopers Confirmed To Appear

Fans won't just see regular old Stormtroopers in The Mandalorian & Grogu, as the upcoming Star Wars film is confirmed to include at least five different variations. The new theatrical adventure is a continuation of The Mandalorian series on Disney+, starring Pedro Pascal as the helmeted bounty hunter. Like the TV show, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set after the events of Return of the Jedi, and while the Empire has been defeated, many of its loyalists remain at large.

Typically, in Star Wars films, the opposing army the heroes fight against is made up of the duck-billed helmet-wearers known as Stormtroopers. Many variations of Stormtroopers have been introduced over the years, including the Dark Troopers, which made their on-screen debut in The Mandalorian.

When audiences head to theatres on May 22 to see The Mandalorian & Grogu, they'll be greeted with several familiar types of Stormtroopers (and a few new ones). Merchandise for The Mandalorian & Grogu (shared by Mandoverse Updates on X) has previewed at least five variations of Imperial soldiers who will appear in the movie, with several helmet styles featured on a T-shirt for the film.

Stormtrooper Types That Will Appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Stormtrooper

Lucasfilm

Despite the Empire's downfall, there are still plenty of Stormtroopers in action in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The classic white Trooper helmet is among the first to appear on the movie's merchandise, hinting at plenty of Stormtrooper cannon fodder. Notably, the design matches the Stormtroopers of the original trilogy rather than the redesigned look from the sequels, reiterating that these are still leftovers from the old Empire, rather than the First Order, which is at large in the sequels.

Snowtrooper

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu trailers have shown off several snowy sequences, including the unexpected Super Bowl spot hinting at a return to the iconic landscapes of Hoth.

Of course, with snowy environments come new enemies, and in these cases, the Imperials deploy specially-equipped Snowtroopers. The Snowtrooper design features a domed helmet with a large bandana covering the nose and mouth that extends down to the neck, helping to keep the cold out.

Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper

Lucasfilm

A brand new Stormtrooper design that will debut in The Mandalorian & Grogu is the Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper. This character was revealed via merchandise for The Mandalorian & Grogu not long ago, and, as the name suggests, is a remnant of the Imperial forces.

This is reflected throughout the character's design, which shows the Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper with a damaged helmet that appears to have lost the white face cloth that typically covers its lower half.

Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver

Lucasfilm

The giant Imperial AT-AT walkers were a standout in The Mandalorian & Grogu's trailers, as one is seen toppling dramatically off of a snowy cliff in a giant setpiece. The characters were first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back and have had recurring roles thanks to the franchise's penchant for AT-AT action sequences.

The same goes for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will feature the AT-AT drivers and have revealed a decaying design for them, similar to the other remnants of the Imperial forces. The helmet, which is similar to a typical Stormtrooper design, features a large black bar over the head and red Imperial insignias that, in this iteration, appear faded due to age.

Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver

Lucasfilm

The AT-RT (All Terrain Reconnaissance Transport) drivers have appeared in Star Wars before, but never quite like this. The drivers are known for their visored helmets with sharp, angular cheek panels and a vertical oval mouth. Where AT-RT drivers have typically been equipped for forest environments, this trooper variant seems far more suited to snow, hinting they will appear alongside the other Imperials in the snow sequences.

Like the rest of the Stormtroopers operational at the time of The Mandalorian & Grogu's story, they've looked better. The helmet design on The Mandalorian & Grogu T-shirt is noticeably more aged and worn, with dirt and scuff marks littered over the once-pristine white.

While the Imperials are looking worse for wear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, they're not the only enemies the duo will be up against as they try to prevent the forces of evil from rising again.