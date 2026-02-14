Star Wars Officially Unveils New Type of Stormtrooper For Next Movie

Lucasfilm has lifted the curtain on a brand-new Stormtrooper variant, revealing how Star Wars is once again blending nostalgia with reinvention. The reveal comes ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to hit theaters on May 22, continuing the franchise's New Republic-era storytelling. Much like how Din Djarin mirrors Boba Fett's appearance without being the same character, and Grogu is Yoda's species without being Yoda, this new Stormtrooper design follows the same familiar but different philosophy for this return to the big screen.

New merchandise tie-ins for The Mandalorian and Grogu have revealed a brand-new Stormtrooper variant known as the Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper, giving fans their clearest look yet at one of the movie's primary threats. This is the second variant expected in the new movie, with the other being connected to the AT-RTs expected to appear.

Star Wars

Leading the reveal was a new Hasbro figure showcasing the trooper's all-white (cream-colored) armor, a bucket-style helmet, what appeared to be a flowing white cape, and a darker mechanical module built around the mouth area.

Star Wars

The figure also came equipped with two blasters, not like they're known for their aim, but of course, that's pretty much all stormtroopers do.

Star Wars

Thanks to these toys, the official imagery offered a strong first indication of what Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu would be up against on the big screen, including a much larger-looking sniper blaster.

Star Wars

A LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars version had also been released, showing fans another stylized but informative look at the same enemy design.

Star Wars

On the side of the packaging, a better look at the new Stormtrooper variant in live action can be seen. The dark faceplate under the eyes really stands out in this image, helping this version set itself apart.

Star Wars

Even in its simplified, blocky form, the BrickHeadz figure still highlighted the key features of this new variant, including a small blaster.

Star Wars

The BrickHeadz version, more than the realistic images, also shows off what's supposed to be a two-toned suit of both white and a more cream/sand color.

Star Wars

This small LEGO figure should be a nice pairing with the other main characters, communicating with young fans that these troopers are still the bad guys.

Star Wars

Visually, the Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper stands in stark contrast to the classic Stormtroopers seen after the fall of the Empire, and instead bears a closer resemblance to the Snowtroopers in Empire Strikes Back. One key difference between these two generations is the mask, with the original Snowtroopers' faces totally covered in the white cloth connected to the helmet.

There's also a similarity (ironically) to the Flametroopers popularized in Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor.

This is not the first time Din Djarin has faced off against a new sect of Stormtroopers. In The Mandalorian series, Stormtroopers shift from the pristine, faceless masses of the Original Trilogy to other remnants, similar to this new, ready-for-cold version.

The series gave fans new varieties like the flame-wielding Incinerator Troopers or the terrifying, droid-based Dark Troopers. The most significant evolution occurs in Season 3, where the classic "cannon fodder" trope is subverted by the introduction of Imperial Armored Commandos (which also had a LEGO set).

Who's the Villain of Star Wars' Next Movie?

The growing lineup of new Stormtrooper variants in The Mandalorian and Grogu clearly pointed toward large-scale battle sequences, but they revealed very little about who was actually pulling the strings behind the Imperial remnants.

While Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon had served as the franchise's primary antagonist for three seasons, Esposito had confirmed he would not appear in the film, leaving a major power vacuum on the villain side.

That opened the door for a brand-new threat, with Rotta the Hutt and the wider Hutt Clan positioned as possible antagonistic forces from the criminal underworld.

Some rumors had even suggested a bounty hunter like Embo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) could emerge as the main villain. Unfortunately, no one really knows, and some fans are nervous about the new film's negative impact on Star Wars as a whole.