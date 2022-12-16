Man of Steel 2’s Villain Reportedly Revealed

While Man of Steel 2 is no longer happening for the DCU, a new report seems to have revealed who the big bad of the film was.

Henry Cavill's Scrapped Superman Sequel Villain

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter has been released, and in it, the outlet revealed that its sources claimed to have known the big bad of the now-canceled Man of Steel 2.

DC

According to them, Brainiac was the villain of the in-development project. The character is a megalomaniacal robotic genius who goes around the universe stealing knowledge and whole cities while adding them all to his collection. He’s long been one of Superman’s most iconic villains.

The script was being worked on in the midst of Dwayne Johnson pushing for Cavill’s return, while also establishing his own properties in the DCU. Now, all of his plans are in question, especially after the movie’s small worldwide box office of $389 million and Cavill’s exit.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates...