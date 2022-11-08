Lucasfilm Loses ANOTHER Star Wars Director Amid Movie Drought

Lucasfilm may have gained another famous director in Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy, but unfortunate news emerged that another filmmaker has backed out from directing his Star Wars movie.

Another Director No Longer Directing Star Wars Movie

In an interview with The Wrap, Devotion director J.D. Dillard confirmed that he's no longer attached to direct a Star Wars movie, noting that it's "unfortunately no longer a thing." The director then explained that "it was not for lack of trying.”

Still, the director pointed out that he's not totally done with the idea of making a space movie, it's just that "it will be an original idea" next time.

When asked what his Star Wars movie would be like, Dillard was first hesitant to divulge too much before saying how playing an early Star Wars computer game changed his life:

“My dad being an aviator, we had a bunch of flight simulators. I’m playing this game for months. And my dad’s flying it with me. And I’m like, ‘Man, this game is just so cool.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you know, this game comes from a series of movies.’ And I was like, ‘You’re kidding me.’ That is where I watched ‘Star Wars’ for the first time and realized the full scope of what it meant to world build because I’d been playing this pseudo-16-bit game.”

In a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, the trade mentioned that Dillard's Star Wars project was unrelated to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's movie from Lucasfilm and Rian Johnson's planned film.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!