The official release date for Lovely Runner Episode 11 has been revealed, further hinting at the show's remaining schedule.

Debuting on April 8 on the South Korean network tvN, Lovely Runner follows Im Sol's (Kim Hye-yoon) journey, a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok ) , whose life takes a tragic turn after a paralyzing accident ends her filmmaking dreams.

Finding solace in Sun-jae's music, her world shatters again with his untimely death. However, a twist of fate sends Sol back 15 years, before their accidents, prompting her to seize the opportunity to alter their destinies.

According to a Lovely Runner Episode 11 promotional video on Instagram, it will be released on Monday, May 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN. This equates to 7:50 a.m. ET or 4:50 a.m. PT for international viewers.

It was also indicated that Episode 12 of the drama series would premiere on Tuesday, May 14 in the same time slot on tvN.

The Instagram caption has been roughly translated from Korean to English:

"I can't believe that I can see the campus of Sunjae Sol Next Monday when I will run diligently episode 11 airs [Mon-Tue] 8:50 PM | tvN"

While it is unconfirmed when the remaining episodes of Lovely Runner will premiere, they will likely be released on the following Mondays and Tuesdays up until Episode 16:

Episode 11 - Monday, May 13

Episode 12 - Tuesday, May 14

Episode 13 - Monday, May 20 (Unconfirmed)

Episode 14 - Tuesday, May 21 (Unconfirmed)

Episode 15 - Monday, May 27 (Unconfirmed)

Episode 16 - Tuesday, May 28 (Unconfirmed)

Viewers of Lovely Runner in the U.S. and other parts of the world can watch the episodes on Rakuten Viki, which are added shortly after they air.

What To Expect in Lovely Runner Episode 11

Im-sol and Sun-jae are expected to embark on a romantic journey in Episodes 11 and 12 of Lovely Runner, relishing every moment they can spend together.

As Sun-jae grapples with the implications of Im-sol's efforts to save him, their commitment will likely deepen Meanwhile, a significant shift in the future timeline is expected to unfold as news of Sun-jae's absence from his band Eclipse leads to intensified romantic moments between the couple.

However, amidst their bliss, tensions rise as the police close in on the culprit, and Sun-jae confronts Tae-sung about his relationship with Im-sol, hinting at a mysterious twist in their fate yet to be revealed.

Lovely Runner Episode 11 will debut on tvN on Monday, May 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

