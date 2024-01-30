Fans of Marry My Husband who are curious as to what the release schedule for the rest of the season looks like (including the upcoming Episode 11) can look no further!

Thanks to a licensing and distribution deal, the drama series Marry My Husband, broadcast in its country of origin, South Korea, is available to stream in several other parts of the globe through Amazon Prime Video.

When Does Episode 11 of Marry My Husband Drop?

Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, the hit K-drama, is chugging along through its first season. The series’ latest episode hit South Korean airwaves on Tuesday, January 30. The next installment isn’t far behind either.

Episode 11 of Marry My Husband releases on Monday, February 5 on tvN in Korea. It will air at 8:50 p.m. KST.

New episodes of the show are then promptly made available for streaming on both TVING and worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

The schedule for all the remaining episodes of Marry My Husband can be seen below:

Episode 11 - Monday, February 5, 2024

Episode 12 - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Episode 13 - Monday, February 12, 2024

Episode 14 - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Episode 15 - Monday, February 19, 2024

Episode 16 - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

What’s Been Happening on Marry My Husband?

For those not keeping tabs on Marry My Husband, the plot follows a woman named Kang Ji-won who, upon making the discovery that her husband is cheating on her with none other than her best friend, is murdered.

However, instead of meeting her demise, she’s transported through time and arrives 10 years in the past. There, Ji-won decides to take this opportunity to right the wrongs of the present and enact vengeance on those who caused her harm.

Fans who can’t get enough of Marry My Husband might be interested to know that the live-action series is based on a 2022 webcomic. All seven parts of the comic can be read on Webtoon.

Marry My Husband Episode 11 will be released on Monday, February 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.