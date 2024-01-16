Marry My Husband, the South Korean TV series, premiered in early January. Here is the release date schedule for the airdates of the rest of the episodes.

In addition to airing in South Korea, Amazon Prime Video picked up the distribution rights for Marry My Husband in certain territories and markets around the globe. The series stars Park Min-young and Na Jong-chan.

Marry My Husband Season 1 Schedule

Marry My Husband

The remaining release date schedule for the Korean drama Marry My Husband has been announced ahead of Episode 7.

Marry My Husband was first broadcast on tvN in South Korea on Monday, January 1. Subsequent episodes have aired every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST (6:50 a.m. ET).

Additionally, the series features same-day streaming on Korea’s TVING platform. New episodes are also available, after airing, on Amazon Prime Video in other parts of the world.

The schedule for the entire season of Marry My Husband can be viewed below:

Episode 1 - Monday, January 1, 2024

Episode 2 - Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Episode 3 - Monday, January 8, 2024

Episode 4 - Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Episode 5 - Monday, January 15, 2024

Episode 6 - Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Episode 7 - Monday, January 22, 2024

Episode 8 - Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Episode 9 - Monday, January 29, 2024

Episode 10 - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Episode 11 - Monday, February 5, 2024

Episode 12 - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Episode 13 - Monday, February 12, 2024

Episode 14 - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Episode 15 - Monday, February 19, 2024

Episode 16 - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

What Could Happen in Future Marry My Husband Episodes?

Marry My Husband, in a surprising twist, employs the tried and true trope of time travel. In the series, a woman named Kang Ji-won stumbles upon the unfortunate realization that her self-centered husband and her best friend are having an affair.

This revelation results in Ji-won’s murder. But instead of the story ending there, the lead character travels back in 10 years to live her life over again.

Naturally, with this newfound second chance, she vows to seek vengeance in the past on those who wronged her.

One of the main cruxes of Marry My Husband’s plot is the idea that toxic people aren’t beneficial to one’s well-being and that cutting them out can lead to positive outcomes.

So fans should likely expect that theme to continue in the series. Perhaps Kang Ji-won will realize along the way that revenge isn’t the path forward for her and will use this time-traveling opportunity to find a means to fix her present in a more meaningful fashion.

Episode 7 of Marry My Husband will arrive on Monday, January 22.