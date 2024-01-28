The K-drama Marry My Husband made its debut at the very start of 2024. Here is when the newest episode will air, as well as the release date schedule for the remainder of the season.

Marry My Husband, which originates and airs in South Korea. In other markets around the world, however, the distribution rights for the series were acquired by Amazon Prime Video, making it available to stream on the platform.

When Does Marry My Husband Episode 9 Come Out?

Marry My Husband

The popular K-drama Marry My Husband is halfway through its first season, having aired its eighth episode on Tuesday, January 23. The release date for the show's next installment is right around the corner as well.

Marry My Husband Episode 9 will come to tvN in South Korea on Monday, January 29. New episodes of the series air every Monday and Tuesday.

The schedule for the rest of the episodes in Season 1 can be seen below:

Episode 9 - Monday, January 29, 2024

Episode 10 - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Episode 11 - Monday, February 5, 2024

Episode 12 - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Episode 13 - Monday, February 12, 2024

Episode 14 - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Episode 15 - Monday, February 19, 2024

Episode 16 - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

What’s more is that Marry My Husband can be streamed on TVING, the South Korean streaming service, on the same day that it airs.

And for viewers who live outside of the show’s home country, it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in certain territories, such as the United States.

What Could the Rest of Marry My Husband’s Season Hold?

For the uninitiated, Marry My Husband is primarily a relationship-focused drama series, but one that also dabbles in a bit of time travel. The central character Kang Ji-won finds out that none other than her husband and her best friend are having an affair together.

Already suffering from an illness, Ji-won is murdered upon making this shocking discovery. But in a twist, the story is not over. She travels through time, ten years into the past, to try and right the wrongs that were inflicted on her in the present.

In the series’ most recent episode, the protagonist attempts to give her cheating bestie Jung Soo-min the cold shoulder. She struggles with this course of action though.

More importantly, Ji-won’s future husband, Park Min-hwan makes a grand play for her heart and extravagantly proposes to her. She accepts the offer of marriage, but she does so with an ulterior motive of getting revenge on Soo-min.

In the upcoming episodes, Ji-won will likely continue on her path of vengeance but as for where she will ultimately end up by the season’s end, well, that’s anyone’s guess.

It could be reasonably safe to say that she’ll either be successful in her ambitions or become enlightened with the knowledge that there’s another, kinder way to get what she wants.

Episode 9 of Marry My Husband will arrive on Monday, January 29.